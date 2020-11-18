Remember when high school teams wanted to still be playing football by Thanksgiving?
That was pre-COVID-19.
Now who knows if anybody will be playing Thanksgiving weekend.
And considering what Thanksgiving brings with large gatherings, who knows if anybody will be playing in December.
There is no high school coach who has had a normal football season.
Instead of teaching X’s and O’s in July, coaches were teaching their kids how to adapt to a different game altogether. No more crowding in weight rooms or sharing water.
Teams were practicing in groups.
Some even were practicing at different times of the day.
Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler had to shut down practice a couple of times.
And then a starting date was set for the first Friday in October.
And everyone was happy again — except for first-year Vidalia head football coach Michael Norris, who had a player test positive for the virus just before the season-opener against at West Ouachita, had to cancel the away games at West Ouachita and Caldwell.
Poor Caldwell has only been able to play four games.
Caldwell head coach Buster Duplissey was among the most outspoken about playing the season.
Back to Wheeler. He has to sit out a game because a family member tests positive.
And then a small outbreak at school forces him to cancel his final three games of the season.
So Wheeler actually was able to coach four of the Storm’s five games.
Over at Ferriday, Stanley Smith is gearing up for a second straight state championship with a team filled with seniors.
The Trojans are rolling along pretty good until a loss to Mangham on November 6.
And then it’[s final two games are cancelled because of a player testing positive.
Although the one with Delhi Charter was going to be cancelled anyway because of the Gators down to about 12 players because of COVID-19.
But that positive test at Ferriday kept the Trojans from finding another opponent, such as Sterlington who was looking for a team to play.
So Ferriday does not get to get the bad taste of defeat out of its mouth, and goes into the playoffs with two straight bye weeks.
And basically two weeks without being able to practice but a couple of days.
And now back to Norris.
He misses his first two games with Sicily Island and Block — which is huge because those were both winnable games.
He has to face Rayville, which has played two games, in his opener.
The Vikings are now playing some of their best football, which makes you wonder what could have been in a regular season.
And now it’s one more week and get ready for an even stranger postseason.
I don’t think it’s much of a reach to say the finals will be held without teams we see year to year playing for a championship.
Usually the playoff brackets come out on the Sunday after the last game. I don’t know that we will see that this year. I can only imagine the appeals and protests coming when the final power ranking is released.
Figuring this thing out will be like trying to find a can of Lysol in Wal-Mart.
And it will not be because of what happened on the football field.
A new opponent will continue to bring chaos on the field.
In this case it’s not going to be the strongest who will survive.
It’s going to be the safest.
