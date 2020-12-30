Alabama versus Clemson.
Stop me if you've heard this before.
Too late.
Yep, this is what we are headed for -- again.
Does anybody really think Ohio State or Notre Dame is going to be in the finals?
OK, you people go to the back of the class.
Granted it was a season like no other. But the football committee coughed up the football with its final four picks.
But if history has taught us anything, history rules. And money. And ESPN.
For the record, top-rated Alabama faces No. 4 Notre Dame at 4 p.m. Friday, New Year’s Day at 4 p.m. in Arlington, Texas.
They save the best for last as No. 2 Clemson takes on No. 3 Ohio State at 7 p.m. at the Superdome in New Orleans.
The winners meet January 11 in Miami for the championship.
Alabama and Clemson have been involved in the past five national championship games --three times against each other.
The inaugural tournament was held at the end of the 2014 NCAA Division I FBS football season and was won by the Ohio State Buckeyes, who defeated the Oregon Ducks in the championship game.
After the first season, the playoff was dominated for several years by two teams, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers; they faced each other in the championship game three times, and in one other year they met in the semifinals.
A 13-member committee selects and seeds the four teams to take part in the CFP. My two-year old granddaughter could have done a better job this year.
Hey, Minnie Mouse would give Alabama a better game than what Notre Dame will this Friday.
Then again, Alabama and Clemson are the cream of the crop. Heck, even COVID-19 had trouble slowing Nick Saban down. Heck it took them two times to do it.
So is going to eight teams the answer?
If you want some new faces for people to pull for it is.
But you're still going to have deserving teams left out and marquee teams returning -- deservedly or not.
Former Texas A&M head coach and interim athletic director R.C. Slocum is on the selection committee. I don't know if that worked for or against the Aggies.
Oklahoma and Florida's athletic directors are on the committee.
Just one more win and we probably could have gotten you in there guys.
Archie Manning is a past member of the committee.
I bet ol' Archie could not get out of the door fast enough after his time expired.
Controversy is not something Archie enjoys being in the middle of -- especially concerning college football.
That had to be tougher than watching Eli's final season.
But, granted, Alabama versus Clemson should be a really great game -- again.
Alabama is still smarting from missing out on the playoffs last year while Clemson still has visions of Joe Burrow dancing in their heads.
Alabama is a 10-to-14 point favorite over Notre Dame, while Clemson is a 7-10 point favorite over Ohio State.
For what it’s worth, I don’t think anyone can beat a Trevor Lawrence-led Clemson team but Alabama, and I don’t think anyone can beat Alabama but Clemson. So the best two teams are right where they should be and I don’t think it really matters who is No. 3 and who is No. 4.
This year the championship game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Hard luck may be a better place for anyone not named Alabama or Clemson.
