Talk about a monumental task.
I asked former Vidalia High boys basketball coach Robert Sanders to pick his top games after he retired at the end of the last school year.
Vidalia canceled its basketball games this season because of COVID-19, which shows Sanders not only had great insight on the court, but off the court.
Anyway, initially Sanders sent me his top 22.
I noticed no McCall game on there, so there was a little shuffling.
C’mon, the man coached 812 games -- all at Vidalia.
I’m fortunate he didn’t hang up on me.
Sanders finished his illustrious career with 476 wins and 336 losses.
And, yes, there were six losses on that original list.
It’s like one of my all-time favorite Vikings -- Tony Hawkins --told me when I was talking about a ballgame some 16 years ago -- a game Vidalia won.
“I don’t remember the ones we won, I remember the ones we lost,” Hawkins said.
And anyone who watched Hawkins on the football field, basketball court or baseball diamond will just nod their heads at that statement.
Hawkins made everyone around him better. He was a remarkable leader and an absolute clutch athlete.
You hear about the guys who wanted the ball in their hands -- that’s Tony.
Anyway, back to Sanders.
We did have to do a little tinkering after the first four games.
Did I mention there were 812 games?
Obviously, the teams with Gary Stewart, Torrey Dixon and Quartrell Thomas led the way.
And the David Hueing and Prentis Jenkins squads were also numerous.
And for good reason.
There were a number of firsts for Sanders on that list -- first road win over South Natchez, first win over Natchez High, first win over McCall, first trip to the state championship game, and of course the state championship win in 2010.
Some probably predicted that game as No.1. It was actually No. 2.
A triple overtime win over Rayville in 1995 topped the list.
Anyone who keeps up with Louisiana high school basketball knows how big any win over Rayville the last several years is worth noting.
We almost had to cut the No. 11 game which was a 63-61 overtime win over Natchez High in the Natchez High Invitational on December 9, 1999.
Vidalia beat Ferriday in the semifinals and Jefferson County in the finals to win the tournament and improve to 12-0 on the season.
Current Natchez High boys basketball coach David Haywood was on that Bulldog team,
But Sanders had one game twice for different reasons, so that game moved back into the Top 22.
But there were so many that didn’t make the top 22.
It’s like others receiving votes on the AP rankings.
Yes, they deserved to be among the top teams. But which worthy game do you slip out of there.
We could have gone top 40 easily. But that pandemic only lasted so long.
And spring sports can fill up three sports pages.
So here are some of the ones that were left on the cutting room floor.
There was the 3-point play by Malachi Matthews with 12 seconds remaining to beat Tensas 63-62 in Vidalia.
The Vikings trailed Tensas 62-60 with 20 seconds remaining.
Vidalia took the ball out after a time out and DeMikal McCoy fired a pass under the goal to Matthews, who made the lay-up and was fouled.
There have been some classics in Sicily Island’s tournaments. Sanders pointed to the Vikings’ 64-61 upset win over Madison on the second day of the 2018 tournament in which Jaquan Wilson scored 22 points.
Another win over Madison in the 2009 Tensas Tournament also just missed the cut. The Vikings defeated the Jaguars 75-61 Quartrell Thomas scored 23 and Torrey Dixon added 18 and Gary Stewart 10.
There was the win over Madison in 2010.
There were the first and second round playoff wins in 2007 in the final year before there was seeding. Both games were on the road in the Shreveport area.
And there was the 2008 playoff game in the first year of seeding where the Vikings lost boy one point to Winnfield, missing a put-back in the final seconds.
In 2007, Vidalia won its first two playoff games — both on the road near Shreveport.
“These games could actually replace others that made the list,” Sanders lamented.
Vidalia defeated Lakeside 59-56 as Brandon Hawkins scored 21 points.
The Vikings advanced to the quarterfinals with a 65-59 win in Vivian.
Freshman Gary Stewart led the Vikings with 23 points.
The Vikings lost to Ville Platte in a quarterfinal contest that ranked No. 13.
And last — but certainly not least by any stretch of the imagination is the 2008 playoff win over Winnfield in the first year teams were ranked.
Sanders had missed the three previous games with an illness.
The Vikings fell to Winnfield 48-47, missing a few put-backs win the final minute.
Stewart sank a pair of free throws with 38 seconds remaining to put Vidalia up by one.
But Winnfield’s Gerell Kimbrell made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining and Vidalia missed at shot at the buzzer.
That was real disappointing.
Such as down the road when I realize another game that should have made the list.
After all, there were 812 games just in case that hasn’t sunk in yet.
