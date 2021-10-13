Ferriday High dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1978 as the Trojans fell to Southern Lab 49-0 at Southern University’s Mumford Stadium Friday.
Southern Lab senior quarterback Angelo Izzard threw four touchdown passes for the Kittens.
Izzard passed for more than 1,535 yards and 20 touchdowns a year ago.
Southern Lab also scored on a punt return and registered a safety in the contest.
The Kittens totaled 325 total yards, while Ferriday finished with 14.
Soutehrn Lab improved to 4-2 with the win.
The Kittens fell to Dunham 26-20 in overtime. The other loss came to Madison Prep Academy by a 20-16 score.
The Kittens started off the season with a 22-20 win over Amite.
“We have got to get better,” said Ferriday High head coach Stanley Smith. “It’s easy to go in the tank, but we’re telling our guys to stand up, compete, focus and fight. We still have the opportunity to get in the playoffs. We have to be perfect, but the opportunity is still there and we’re challenging them.”
Ferriday hosts unbeaten General Trass Friday.
“They are rolling right now,” Smith said. “We have to take it one play at a time.”
The Panthers are led by quarterback Wydette Williams.
“They have some playmakers, but he is the cog,” Smith said. “He can run and pass. Everything they do starts around him.”
Smith is still looking for more consistency.
“We haven’t played four quarters yet,” he said. “We have to put it all together.”
Ferriday is still without center Maurice Smith, who was injured against Rayville.
“We’re hoping to get him back next week,” Smith said. “That was a big loss for us.”
Ferriday hosts Madison Parish for Homecoming on October 22 at Melz Field.
Madison upset Rayville Friday night.
The last time Ferriday went without a win was in 1978 when the Trojans went 0-10.
Mangham High’s special teams were just that, as Jalen Williams returned a kickoff and punt for touchdowns as the Dragons celebrated Homecoming with a 42-14 win over Vidalia Friday night in Mangham.
“This is the first game where we made football mistakes instead of emotional or mental mistakes,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “Those mistakes are correctable. I think we took a step in the right direction.”
The game should have been a lot closer. We just didn’t do a good job of blocking for our running backs or keeping them off our quarterback.”
Williams was held to under 100 yards rushing for one of the few times this season, but totaled more than 200 yards in rushing, receiving and kick returns.
“We didn’t play very well on offense,” said Mangham coach Scott Wilcher. “We had a lot of distractions with Homecoming. Our offensive line did not do a good job of staying with their blocks. Our defense was outstanding.”
Mangham also recorded a safety.
Mangham quarterback T.J. Bell accounted for three touchdowns, while rushing for more than 100 yards.
Vidalia, 1-5, hosts Rayville Friday.
losses coming to Jonesboro-Hodge and LaSalle because the Vikings had to forfeit for COVID-19 reasons.
“We have to be focused each week and finish on a positive note,” Norris said. “We have to continue getting better each week.”
The Vikings host Rayville Friday.
Delta Charter defeated Tensas Parish 24-6 Friday to improve to 5-1 on the season.
“It wasn’t one of our better games,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “We missed a lot of tackles and didn’t block particularly well. Tensas has good players and made it tough for us to tackle at times. But a win, no matter how ugly.”
The 5-1 start is the best ever for Delta Charter.
“This is another teaching opportunity for our team,” Wheeler said. “We will learn from the mistakes we made and move on.”
Delta Charter led 16-0 at halftime.
Storm quarterback Juvari Singleton scored twice, while Payten Roberts added a touchdown run.
Singleton finished with 174 rushing yards on 22 attempts, while passing for 17 more.
Roberts had 10 carries for 64 yards. And caught a pass for nine yards.
Tensas scored on a fourth down tipped pass from four yards out from Jamal Coleman to Zyadrain Bass.
“We just couldn’t get any offense going,” said Tensas head coach Quinton Powell. “But the guys played hard. We have to move on from here and get ready to Delhi.”
Davis Cooper finished with nine tackles, while Will Wiley had an interception.
Scattershooting while wondering if Ferriday High will be able to pull out a win this season.
The Trojans fell to 0-5 with a loss to Southern Lab Friday.
Ferriday has four games remaining. The Trojans had a bye in the third week of the season.
Looking down the road, Ferriday is considered a favorite over Delhi Charter and Madison. Although Madison upset Rayville Friday.Rayville defeated Ferriday three weeks ago.
Friday’s game against General Trass has the Trojans as big underdogs.
Ferriday has been shut out in three of its five games.
Right now I’m calling the season-finale at home against Vidalia a toss-up.
The last time Ferriday did not win a game was in 1978.
The Trojans lost to Pineville 34-0 in their final game.
Steve Ford was the Ferriday coach.
The Pineville coach was former Ferriday All-State lineman Frank Brocato. Frank’s son, Phil, was the Pinevile quarterback.
That same year, Huntington lost to Oak Forest in the first round of the playoffs to finish 4-6.
Joe Meeks was the Huntington head coach.
Meeks’ son, Dickey Meeks, was the Oak Forest coach.
Huntington lost its final regular season game to Riverfield, which was coached by Kenny Meeks, also Joe’s son.
Vidalia High finished 1978 at 3-7, falling to Oak Grove in its final game.
The good news for Ferriday High is that three of its final four games are at home.
What is going on with Ed Orgeron?
I read Orgeron’ book and he talked about some of the demons that haunted him in his past, from his coaching days at Miami to Southern Cal.
I can’t help but wonder if those demons are back.
No matter what happens for the rest of this season, here’s hoping Coach O can get back to focusing on doing what is right on and off the field. The buzzards are swarming, just waiting on a misstep. Don’t give them that satisfaction.
Mark your date for April 1 at 5 p.m.
Newly-named Vidalia head baseball coach Seth Thompson will have his Vikings hosting University Academy of Alexandria at Recreation District No. 3.
University Academy is coached by Trey Barnes.
Barnes was a teammate of Thompson at Vidalia and at Louisiana College.
Should be a fun night.
Washington Football Team. Please pick a name — any name. It’s really not that hard. Washington Football Team is just plain dumb.
OK, I’m ending this on a very serious note.
Apparently, there is a new TikTok challenge asking students to slap a teacher.
I hope this challenge is not being accepted by anyone in the Miss-Lou, much less all over.
C’mon young people, it’s time to take your heads out of the phone and use them for life-changing decisions — such as stop looking at Tik-Tok challenges.
I can promise you none of them end up well.
And if you an athlete, I can also promise you if a college recruiter or coach sees this (and they will), your hopes of playing at the next level or done.
And, as far as that goes, if any employer sees this (and they will) you’re chances of getting a good job are nil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.