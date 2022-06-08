When first-year Ferriday High assistant football coach DeVante Scott talks to Trojan players about overcoming adversity, he’s speaking from experience.
Scott was all set to suit up for Dan Mullen at Mississippi State, but a severe knee injury at Copiah-Lincoln Community College detoured those plans.
Scott actually finished his playing career at Southeastern Louisiana in 2014, finishing up as one of the top Lion receivers.
Scott said he sees a lot of Ferriday players down after finishing 2-7 last season only two years after winning a state championship.
“A lot of our kids, it’s like somebody took the fight out of them,” Scott said. “We have to install that back in them. Sometimes it’s going to get hard. It got hard for me. I was ready to go on to the biggest stage in my life and everything came down crumbling. I turned to my former coaches and to people who wanted to help me, including Coach (Cleothis) Cummings. He stayed by my side 100 percent of the time.”
Cummings, who was named Ferriday head coach last month, was an assistant coach at Ferriday in Scott’s sophomore and junior seasons at FHS.
“I am very proud and excited for DeVante,” Cumming said. “He’s doing something he loves. He is a great asset for Ferriday.”
Scott committed to Mississippi State prior to his senior season at Ferriday in 2010.
As a senior at Ferriday, Scott rushed for 1,434 yards, while catching 24 passes for 341 yards and totaling 721 yards in return yardage. He also totaled 75 tackles on defense, collected four sacks and had an interception.
But not making the required test score on his ACT forced Scott to go the junior college route, electing to attend Copiah-Lincoln Community College before attending State.
Scott caught 19 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman at Co-Lin, earning a place on the Mississippi Association of Community & Junior College All-State second team.
As a return specialist, Scott was second in the state returning six kickoffs for 182 yards (30.3 yard average). He returned 16 punts for 119 yards (7.4 yard average).
Scott had 16 catches for 158 yards and three touchdowns this past season before tearing his ACL on September 20, 2012 returning a punt in the fourth game of the season in an upset win over Hinds Community College.
“When it happened I heard it pop,” Scott said. “There was some pain, but I was thinking it would go away. I tried to get up and walk, but I fell back down. That’s when I knew it was serious. When I got to the sidelines it was swelling up even more. It was really hurting then. They put ice on it and numbed it up.”
Scott spent the remainder of the season on the sideline.
More adversity came Scott’s way when Co-Lin head coach Glen Davis told him Mississippi State rescinded his scholarship offer.
“I don’t have any hard feelings toward them,” Scott said. “I do think about if I had not torn my ACL I would most likely be up there playing. But things happen for a reason. And I knew God had a plan.”
Scott sent highlight video to coaches at Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Lafayette, but did not receive an offer.
“I really wanted to stay in state,” he said. “I was disappointed not to get an offer.”
Alabama Birmingham, South Alabama and a Division II school in Texas offered a scholarship to Scott despite the injury.
Scott underwent knee therapy at the UAB after signing a football scholarship with the Blazers.
But the Ferriday native never felt comfortable at Alabama-Birmingham. So he went searching for something closer to home.
“I was wanting to play FBS, but everyone was hesitant because of my injury,” Scott said.
Grambling showed interest and even talked of offering him a scholarship.
Then Grambling wide receiver coach Sammy White told the Concordia Sentinel, “I wanted De’Vante straight out of high school. But I think he had the bright lights in his eyes. If he would have come straight to us, he could have played right away.”
But Grambling never reached back out to Scott.
Offers then came from Southeastern and Louisiana College.
A Southeastern assistant coach texted Scott and messaged Scott’s wife on Facebook asking for Scott to report to the Southeastern football team. A former Co-Lin teammate also kept on Scott to report to Hammond.
“My wife told me I needed to go, and in June of 2013 I decided to give it another try,” Scott said.
Southeastern football coach Ron Roberts admitted there was some hesitation to sign Scott after the injury.
“We had some reservations,” Roberts said. “We had not been able to see him run But it takes time to recover from that type of injury. He wore a brace last year and we knew he wasn’t at full speed. But he really came on near the end of last year.”
Scott played in all 14 games his junior year, making five starts. He finished the season with nine carries for 91 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 66 yards.
Scott finished with two rushes for 64 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown in 52-27 victory over Nicholls State. He returned a punt 41 yards in FCS quarterfinals versus New Hampshire – then the eighth-longest punt return in school history. He also caught two passes for 35 yards in 45-7 victory over Southeast Missouri.
He was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week after his November 20, 2014 against Nicholls State where he caught seven passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.
Scott earned two LSWA weekly award his senior year, being named state Offensive Player of the Year and then Louisiana Special Teams Player of the Week on Nov. 10.
The speedy Scott scored the game’s first touchdown, taking a short pass from senior quarterback Bryan Bennett and racing 77 yards – the longest reception of his career – for a score.
“Last year I thought I was ready, but I wasn’t full strength until the end of the season,” Scott said after his first year in Hammond. “I’m kind of glad I didn’t go to Grambling and that Southeastern took a chance on me.”
Scott admitted he went through some hard times before becoming a big part of the Southeastern offense and special teams.
“It was hard after suffering the knee injury and having my scholarship pulled,” Scott said. “I I talked to my mom, Coach Cummings and my former Ferriday coach (Freddie) Harrison, people who could lead me in a positive direction. When I went to UAB I actually quit football. Coach kept reaching out to me. I was neglecting him because I didn’t want to play anymore. It just so happened one day I wasn’t doing anything in Ferriday but running the streets, and I just decided it was time for me to go. I went back and did actually pretty good. It taught me a valuable lesson that you can’t quit. I had younger people looking up to me and asking me ‘What’s going on? Are you going back to school?’ I was giving them ‘bs’ stories on why I wasn’t going back. When I went back I had the whole town behind me.”
Scott still ranks second in Southeastern Louisiana individual season receiving yards with 1,064 yards in 2014, catching 50 passes. He ranks fourth in average yards a catch in a season at 21.28 yards per catch.
Scott said he actually did picture himself coaching back at Ferriday. When Cleothis Cummings was named head football coach in May, it opened that door. Cummings was an assistant when Scott played at Ferriday before graduating in 2011.
“I was hoping he would get the job so I could come in and contribute and help the team,” Scott said. “I know what the players want, and know what Coach Cummings wants at the same time. I can help both come together.”
Scott said coaching at Ferriday High is going to be an awesome experience.
“I love it,” he said. “Every kid I see I’m like, ‘C’mon and play football. Don’t be out there running the streets.’ We’re trying to change the narrative around here — a team being a team.”
Scott is putting his heart and soul into his new job.
“I don’t want to leave any kid behind,” he said. “I’m not just saying that about football, but life, too. We want to build a relationship with these players. We want to get these players ready for football, and even more important, ready for life.”
Scott, who was working at Delta Fuel in Ferriday, will coach receivers and defensive backs at Ferriday.
“There are a couple of younger players remember watching me,” Scott said. “They know what’s going on. I didn’t take it all for granted then, because I was all into football. But if I knew then what I know now, I would have been more in shape. I’m not saying I did everything right, but 90 percent of the time I did. These kids work hard in our workouts. I text them all the time, even on weekends. I tell them to stay safe and stay hydrated.What I learned in college, I am trying to teach them.”
