With apologies to Will Wade, I am stoked about the Southeastern Conference baseball season.
People were upset with Georgia versus Alabama. Sorry folks, if we don’t have an SEC final in baseball it’s because the NCAA did everything to keep it from being an SEC final.
But I can guarantee you the road to the SEC championship will be more exciting than the College World Series.
Just take a look at the SEC Baseball Preseason prediction voted on by the head coaches.
Arkansas, which suffered a huge upset after dominating most of the SEC.
All-everything pitcher Kevin Kopps left his heart on the mound in front of the Arkansas faithful.
The best player in college baseball started for the first time this year and struck out nine in eight innings of work, but he could not single-handedly carry the Hogs to Omaha as Arkansas’ historic season came to a heartbreaking end with a 3-2 loss to North Carolina State on Sunday night in the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional.
Yes, that North Carolina State that had its season end after a whirlwind day. On Friday, it was scheduled to play Vanderbilt in the bracket final, needing one win to advance to the CWS finals. That game was initially delayed due to health and safety protocols and the Wolfpack eventually took the field with just 13 available players—nine position players and four pitchers. NC State lost to Vanderbilt, 3-1, setting up a winner-take-all rematch on Saturday.
After the game, coach Elliott Avent said the Wolfpack were hopeful that more players would become available for Saturday’s game. Instead, after another round of testing, four more players—all vaccinated—tested positive and the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared Saturday’s game a forfeit, advancing Vanderbilt to the finals.
OK, so we will have a season as bizarre this year.
Arkansas was picked to win the SEC West with five first place votes.
The Hogs return infielders Robert Moore and Cayden Wallace, along with outfielder Brady Slavens. And a top recruiting class, as well.
Defending World Series champion Mississippi State and Ole Miss received four first place votes each.
Catcher Logan Tanner, pitcher Landon Sims and DH Luke Hancock return for Mississippi State, while Ole Miss had infielder Jacob Gonzalez, catcher Hayden Dunhurst and outfielder Kevin Graham.
LSU received one vote to finish first.
Tiger fans have been waiting on this baseball season soon after Jay Johnson of Arizona was named head coach, and brought along with him All-American infielder Jacob Berry.
Throw in Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews, along with Cade Doughty and Gavin Dugas and you may just have the best offense in college baseball. And watch out for shortstop Jordan Thompson.
Johnson has been raving about freshman Luke Leto and sophomore Brody Drost,
As has been the case the last couple of years, pitching will be what the Tigers live and die on this season.
Devin Fontenot is a potential starting candidate. LSU will have more left handed arms available to it than last year.
In addition to Fontenot, senior Ma’Khail Hilliard, and sophomores Ty Floyd, Javen Coleman, Garrett Edwards and Riley Cooper are just a few names to toe the mound.
Over on the East side, Vanderbilt is once again the cream of the crop.
Nick Maldonado returns on the mound, the latest of MLB future pitchers for the Commodores.
Florida did receive three first place votes, while Georgia garnered two.
Tennessee, which reached the College World Series last year, is ranked fourth in the division.
It’s going to be a fun year in the SEC.
Good luck this year NCAA trying to whittle down by bracket SEC teams getting to Omaha.
