So I wrote a column last August stating a new sports year was upon us, adding my calendar does not go by the year (e.g. 2019). It goes by the school year (2019-2020).
And I asked who knew what to expect this school year?
Let’s face it. So far so good. But if you are being really honest with yourself did you really expect LSU to go 15-0, have a Heisman Trophy winner and bring home a national championship?
Man, I can’t wait for the rest of “this calendar year.”
Bring on March Madness. Well, it certainly cannot get much maddening than it did last year with the Will Wade reality show.
LSU could win the national title if games lasted 35 minutes.
Judging by how men’s basketball has gone so far this season, it’s anybody’s game.
Of course, you can count on Kentucky making a run. Auburn has been impressive. while teams like Florida, Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas could be this year’s Cinderella.
South Carolina and Mississippi State should be in the mix once again in women’s basketball.
Baseball certainly looks promising with defending national champion Vanderbilt returning a solid squad.
Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida are in the preseason top 10, while Paul Mainieri will have LSU competitive.
In softball, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas should once again contend for a spot in the College World Series.
And will this finally be the year for D.D.Breaux to capture the gold? If not, Florida, Alabama and Georgia certainly are in the mix.
I expect the SEC to once again lead the nation in football attendance.
For the past 21 consecutive seasons, the SEC has been better than the other conferences by nearly 10,000 per game and 1.1 million overall edge over its next closest conference.
The SEC Championship Game between drew 74,150. That may be a little down from the 77,141 that saw Alabama beat Georgia in 2018, but still ranks well above other championship games.
SEC baseball has led the nation in attendance 24 years in a row. Total attendance in 2019 surpassed 2.2 million and no other conference reached the one million mark.
SEC women’s basketball has led the nation in attendance four years in a row.
Football has been the most dominant when it comes to the national championshipa.
With LSU’s title run, there have now been 25 national champions from the SEC.
Alabama won the title in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017.
Auburn and Cam Newton took top honors in 2010, while Florida and Tim Tebow were tops in 2008.
LSU has won it all in 1958, 2003, 2007 and 2019.
LSU’s gymnastics team finished second last year. Florida won it all in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Alabama was back-to-back gymnastic champions in 2011 and 2012.
Arkansas won the men’s cross country title seven times for 1991 to 2000.
Florida has won the men’s indoor track title the past two years
Arkanas’ women won the outdoor title last year and in 2016. LSU won it all in 2008 and 2012. Florida’ outdoor women’s team won it all in 2016 and 2017, while Georgia won it all in 2018. Vanderbilt won its second baseball championship in five years last year. Florida won it in 2017, South Carolina in 2010 and 2011. LSU had six national titles from 1993-2009.
So what’s ahead for the SEC?
It’s going to be a wild four months. And if 2019-20 has taught us anything, be sure to expect the unexpected.
