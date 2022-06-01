First of all, I didn’t know this was a tradition. Which shows you how much Nebraska football I watch.
Second of all — wait, what?
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced last month that the university will no longer provide red balloons to fans to release at home football games due to a helium shortage.
The tradition of releasing the balloons after the Cornhuskers first score at home began in the 1960s. However, a global helium shortage will prevent the Big Ten program from continuing the celebration at Memorial Stadium this fall.
OK. I did watch Nebraska football in the 1970s and 1980s, but somehow missed out on this tradition.
I know I’ve watched Johnny Rodgers score dozens of times, but I cannot remember balloons being released after the first score.
Can you imagine that tradition in Tiger Stadium?
Literally, hold my beer.
Somehow I don’t think those balloons would be still be held by the first note of “Hold That Tiger.”
The announcement continued with, “While we’re still concerned about the environmental impact of the balloons, the reality is acquiring helium in today’s day and age given some of the challenge and some of the production of it is really challenged and it’s been hard to get,” Alberts said on his radio show. “And so we’ve been asked by the university that the helium we are getting as a university we need to use for medical purposes at (University of Nebraska Medical Center) in Omaha. And so, we are this year not going to be providing the red balloons for the first time at Memorial Stadium.”
OK, putting an end to the tradition would have made more sense if you would have gone with the environment thing.
But lack of helium?
So I googled it. Isn’t that we all do when we need the absolute correct answer?
And, I was routed to Physics Today. No, that’s not in my favorites.
According to Physics Today (somehow I kept a straight face typing that), “During the early stages of the pandemic, decreased helium demand for industrial and entertainment applications had led to a plentiful supply of the light gas.
But now a combination of disruptions in helium production are being blamed for an abrupt about-face in the supply–demand balance in recent months. Phil Kornbluth, a helium industry consultant, has dubbed the current helium situation Shortage 4.0; supply deficits also occurred in 2006–7, 2011–13, and 2018–20.
You just can’t make this stuff up.
OK, I did notice an apparent shortage of balloons in the ceiling cage at Dollar Tree.
Physics Today (still straight face) continued that a primary contributor to the latest shortage was a leak that caused an unplanned mid-January shutdown at the Cliffside crude helium enrichment plant, which is operated by the Bureau of Land Management to process raw helium gas from the Bush Dome reservoir in Texas. The closure, which followed a four-month outage of the plant last year, has removed a source that usually provides around 14.2 million cubic meters per year from the reservoir, says Kornbluth.
That’s about half the volume that would normally flow through the 724-kilometer pipeline that several major helium suppliers tap into to further purify the gas for distribution. A roughly equivalent volume of helium enters the pipeline from the Hugoton natural gas field located beneath Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.
On its own, the Cliffside loss probably wouldn’t have been so disruptive had a new natural gas processing plant at Amur in the Russian Far East continued to operate after its September 2021 opening.
But a fire in October, followed by an explosion in January, shut down that facility indefinitely. Industry observers are doubtful of promises from Gazprom, the Amur owner, to restore operations in the third quarter of this year. “The bottom line is that the two [plants] at Amur that could have produced as much as 1.4 [billion cubic feet] per year (49 million cubic meters) will be zero,” says Kornbluth. “That’s the difference between having a plentiful helium supply in the world and a deficit.”
Now it all makes sense.
Physics Today (OK, I just lost it) went on to say the war in Ukraine (I knew that was coming) casts further doubt on long-term Russian helium availability. Helium hasn’t been sanctioned by the US so far, and there is substantial demand for the gas in China, which hasn’t imposed sanctions on Moscow. But helium expertise and equipment supplied to Russia from the West could be hindered or cut off due to wartime hostilities, Kornbluth says.
Alberts, a former Nebraska linebacker, explained that the logistics of acquiring enough helium to fuel the tradition would simply be too difficult for the university. He said that the athletic department is looking into a possible alternative celebration, which could include a digital rendering of the red balloon release.
“As we looked into it as an athletic department, it became pretty clear that there’s a very limited supply of helium and was going to be hard to get,” Alberts said. “So we made the decision to end that tradition this year.”
Nebraska will host its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 3rd against North Dakota.
Is there going to be a ticket discount for not having to supply balloons?
A new tradition?
Eating a bag of popcorn?
Nebraska is the birthplace of the Reuben sandwich. (Not found in Physics Today). How about taking a bite out of the Reuben.
Spam is produced in Fremont.
Spam for everybody.
Nebraska has more miles of river than any other state.
Wave plastic paddles?
Kool-Aid was invented by Edward Perkins in Hastings, Nebraska.
After that first Cornhusker score just take a swig of Kool-Aid.
OK, somebody needs to end that helium shortage stat. Or just fill up the balloons with a bunch of hot air.
No shortage there. Just visit the NCAA headquarters.
