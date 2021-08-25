Curtis Shavers will be leading the Sicily Island football team this season after long-time coach and educator Donald Money announced his retirement from coaching.
Money will still be teaching at Sicily Island.
“It was the kind of situation where I agreed to take the job to help the program survive,” said Shavers, who has been boys basketball coach at Sicily Island since 1987.
Shavers served as head coach in football in 2016, and has served as assistant football coach in the past.
”Being at a small school we don’t have a lot of male certified teachers, so I stepped up to plate.
Ricky Tolliver will continue to run the offense. Shavers is looking to add another coach.
Shavers said he has averaged 13 players during the summer, but hopes to have around 25 when schools starts.
“We are going to do everything we can to make this team competitive,” Shavers said.
Senior Jimmy Parker returns, and is listed as one of the top players in the state.
Ricky Tolliver Jr. and Austin Polk are two other offensive weapons.
“I feel good about our skilled positions,” Shavers said.
Leterrius Cooper and eighth grader William Little will anchor the front lines.
“We’ll have a lot of kids going both ways,” Shavers said.
Shavers said his team is eager to put last season behind them.
“It was tough on the kids last year,” Shavers said. “They had high hopes and expectations and they came spiraling down. We wanted to give them a chance to win. We hope to do that this season.”
Sicily Island was dealing with more COVID issues this summer as the Tigers had to pull out of the Vidalia Jamboree Saturday because of virus cases at school. Tensas Parish also pulled out.
“It makes it tough going into the first game without any kind of warm-up,” Shavers said. “But we’re still working hard to prepare for the season.”
The Tigers are scheduled to open their season at Vidalia on September 3.
Sicily Island’s scheduled season-opener against Vidalia last year was cancelled because of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.