Curtis Shavers will be leading the Sicily Island football team this season after long-time coach and educator Donald Money announced his retirement from coaching.
Money will still be teaching at Sicily Island.
“It was the kind of situation where I agreed to take the job to help the program survive,” said Shavers, who has been boys basketball coach at Sicily Island since 1987.
Shavers served as head coach in football in 2016, and has served as assistant football coach in the past.
”Being at a small school we don’t have a lot of male certified teachers, so I stepped up to plate.
Ricky Tolliver will continue to run the offense. Shavers is looking to add another coach.
Shavers said he has averaged 13 players during the summer, but hopes to have around 25 when schools starts.
“We are going to do everything we can to make this team competitive,” Shavers said.
Shavers had a heath scare three years ago
Shavers had an echocardiogram procedure on December 29, the third day of the annual Sicily Island Basketball Tournament.
“I had gone to West Monroe to get some supplies for the tournament and I got a call saying they were trying to get ahold of me and I needed to go to the hospital emergency room right away. My son, Johnny, took me to the medical center and I had a heart scan and they told me I had an aneurysm that was on my aorta just outside my heart. The doctor told me if it was a 4 they could treat it, but if it was a seven it would need surgery. It ended up being an eight.”
The surgeon told Shavers his aneurysm was like a thin sheet of paper and should have burst by now. He told me by the size of it I had it for a period of years.”
Shavers spent eight days in the hospital before returning home.
“I am very healthy now,” Shavers said. “My heart is strong and I’ve had my vaccines.”
Money lent a helping hand with the Sicily island football team in 2017 when assistant coach Damon Price left the team. He served as head football coach up until last year.
Money first started coaching at Martin Junior High in 1991 and assisted Howard McCarty at Sicily Island with the varsity team.
“I’ll still be attending games and pulling for the team,” Money said. “But not from the sidelines.”
