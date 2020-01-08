Ferriday’s Derrick Sheppard has been steadily working out hoping for a chance to extend his football playing career after his playing career at Ferriday High ended in 2018.
The 5-foot-11, 228-pound Sheppard has that chance after Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock asked him to come try out for the team as a preferred walk-on.
“This is going to be the ‘Return of Shep’, Sheppard said. “They are hitting me up at the right time.
Arkansas Baptist competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association Independent League.
“I was looking for an opportunity to continue playing football,” Sheppard said. “It didn’t matter how far off it was.”
Sheppard said he looks to play linebacker or running back at Arkansas Baptist.
Sheppard played on the offensive and defensive lines at Ferriday.
“I was basically just doing what I could to get offers,” Sheppard said. “I didn’t get many opportunities. But I stayed in the weight room and did a lot of running at Ferriday Junior High.”
Sheppard said he has no doubt he will be playing competing in football games in Little Rock this fall.
“I do have to get back in playing shape,” he said. “But I have no doubt I will make the team. And then the opportunities will continue.”
