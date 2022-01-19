Sheppard walking on at Grambling Jan 19, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Derrick Sheppard runs the ball at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After two years at Coffeyville (Ks.) Community College, Ferriday native Derrick Sheppard Jr., is looking to continue his football playing days at Grambling.Sheppard enrolled at Grambling and is walking on the Grambling team, hoping to play linebacker.Sheppard played running back and linebacker at Coffeyville. Sheppard has been steadily working out since graduating from Ferriday High in 2018. The 5-foot-11, 228-pound Sheppard attended Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock as a preferred walk-on.“This is going to be the ‘Return of Shep’, Sheppard said. “They are hitting me up at the right time. Sheppard played on the offensive and defensive lines at Ferriday.“I was basically just doing what I could to get offers,” Sheppard said. “I didn’t get many opportunities. But I stayed in the weight room and did a lot of running at Ferriday Junior High.”Sheppard said he has no doubt he will be playing football at Grambling this fall.“I do have to get back in playing shape,” he said. “But I have no doubt I will make the team. And then the opportunities will continue.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheppard Linebacker Sport American Football Football Running Back Team Defensive Line Opportunity Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Freeman topic of discussion at library Jan 12, 2022 Concordia Parish Library with co-sponsor Delta Bank will host scholar Georgiann Potts as she… Read more Golden Broom Award Jan 12, 2022 FERRIDAY GARDEN Club presented the January Golden Broom to Ferriday Junior High for their ne… Read more Driver course offered at library Jan 12, 2022 Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank will host “AARP” Smart Driver’s Course Tuesday, Febr… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSmith resigns as Ferriday High football coachJefferson acquits Texas man in Monroe killingMARTIN: After an MVP-caliber season, Neville's Allen is still overlookedJohnson, Aulds enter LBCA Hall of FameShoemaker gets 30 months for health care kickback schemeRichard building legacyLBCA names West Monroe's Achord 5A assistant coach of the yearWest Ouachita girls claim first district victory in overtimeSt. Frederick's Dismuke celebrates prestigious student-athlete honorMitchell touts $1.2 million for river marina in West Monroe Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
