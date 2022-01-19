Tiger by the Tail

Derrick Sheppard runs the ball at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

After two years at Coffeyville (Ks.) Community College, Ferriday native Derrick Sheppard Jr., is looking to continue his football playing days at Grambling.

Sheppard enrolled at Grambling and is walking on the Grambling team, hoping to play linebacker.

Sheppard played running back and linebacker at Coffeyville.

Sheppard has been steadily working out since graduating from Ferriday High in 2018. The 5-foot-11, 228-pound Sheppard attended Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock as a preferred walk-on.

“This is going to be the ‘Return of Shep’, Sheppard said. “They are hitting me up at the right time. 

Sheppard played on the offensive and defensive lines at Ferriday.

“I was basically just doing what I could to get offers,” Sheppard said. “I didn’t get many opportunities. But I stayed in the weight room and did a lot of running at Ferriday Junior High.”

Sheppard said he has no doubt he will be playing football at Grambling this fall.

“I do have to get back in playing shape,” he said. “But I have no doubt I will make the team. And then the opportunities will continue.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.