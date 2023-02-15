When Shively Blaney turned in her uniform at the end of the 2020-21 basketball season, she had no idea she would be suiting up again.
Blaney the 2021 All-Parish Player of the Year after a shining career at Delta Charter, was heading to Baton Rouge to begin studying Criminal Psychology and work towards a law degree.
But a late Christmas present arrived when LSUA women’s coach Billy Perkins reached out to see if Blaney was interested in playing basketball for the Generals.
“Somehow, someway he heard my name, and he shot me an e-mail saying he had room on his roster and it would be great to have me,” Shively said.
Shively visited LSU-A two days later and talked to Perkins for an hour-and-a-half.
“He told me this was something that had been pushing in his head to do,” Shively said.
Shively moved to Pineville on New Year’s Eve after receiving a release from LSU.
“It was kind of a quick process,” Shively said. “Even now I sit and wonder, ‘How did this happen?’ I just saw an opportunity and took it. I missed playing basketball. LSU was great, but I just wanted to do something I loved.”
As one of two seniors on a team with no juniors two years ago, Blaney knew she would have to elevate her game even more after averaging 14.6 points and 3.8 assists per game last season.
Blaney averaged 22.8 points a game, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
Four times Shively scored 30 points or more.
“I had put so much work into it,” Shively said. “I just felt everything was falling into place for me.”
Shively did not want to feel like an intruder upon arriving mid-season.
“I told Coach Perkins I could sit on the bench and be a loud cheerleader,” she said. “I wanted to be a good teammate.”
Shyvile did get to see the court on January 22 as the Generals extended their win streak to four games after taking down Our Lady of the Lake of Texas, the defending conference champions.
The Generals left no doubt in their dominant 68-53 win over the Saints, as they went on an 8-0 run to start the game before the Saints could respond back. Generals kept their lead for the entirety of the game, with their largest lead of 18 points in the 4th quarter with 3:18 left.
Shively played two minutes, just missing her lone shot attempt, while grabbing a defensive rebound.
“That was exhilarating to be back on the basketball court,” Shively said. ”It was great to bet back out there.”
And Shively is even happier with how she has been accepted.
“I thought it might be tough, but they welcomed me with open arms, and we’ve already formed a bond,” she said. “It’s a very close team.”
The Generals have two games remaining.
“I’ve already gotten a trainer signed up for the off-season, and I am going to hit it hard,” Shively said. “I’m still trying to process being here. But I love everything about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.