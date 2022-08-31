Two-time Professional Bull Riding World Champion and Ring of Honor inductee Chris Shivers of Jonesville never liked the limelight.
Shivers is just as content at home with wife Kylie and their children — Brand, Blayne and Bailey Jo – and running his C Bar Ranch Custom Hauling in Jonesville.
“I just like to work and stay busy,” Shivers said. “I like to stay active.”
But when you are considered as one of the best professional bull riders ever, the spotlight is always going to be following you.
“I appreciate everything I was able to do coming from a small town,” Shivers said.
Shivers was inducted into the PBR Ring of Honor in 2013.
Shivers collected twenty-two career Bud Light Cup Series (BLC) and Built Ford Tough Series (BFTS) wins. The BLC was the name of the PBR’s elite series from 1994 to 2002. The BFTS was the name from 2003 to 2017.
Shivers has recorded the following history-making firsts: the first PBR bull rider to win more than $300,000 in prize money in one year (1998); the first PBR bull rider to reach the $1 million mark (2001), the $2 million mark (2003) and the $3 million mark (2006); the first PBR bull rider to register 13 90-point rides in one season (1998); the highest marked ride in PBR history (96.5 points - twice); and the first bull rider to win three consecutive Bud Light Cup events (2000). He is the second man to win multiple PBR world titles, after Adriano Moraes (1994, 2001).
“I grew up loving horses,” Shivers said. “It was something that progressed over time. I would go into the practice pins and ride the amateur bulls. It was just something that came natural. It seemed easy, but I saw other guys having trouble. As I started getting into it professionally, it became more difficulty, the way you handled the bulls, it was more dangerous and three were wrecks.”
Chris and wife Kylie have three children. They met in 1999. That year, Kylie attended her first PBR World Finals, making her first trip to Las Vegas – and first trip ever on an airplane.
Shivers won his first world title the year before he and Kylie got married, in 2000, and won his second in 2003, the year their first son, Brand, was born.
Brand is now 19, son Blayne is 15 and daughter Bailey Jo is four.
Shivers retired in 2012 after 412 qualified rides on the premier series and qualifying for 14 PBR World Finals.
Shivers said his most memorable rides were among his toughest.
“The best rides I ever had was getting 96 1/2 on two bulls,” he said. The hardest I ever worked was on Trick or Treat in 1999 in the world finals. When I got off that bull, I knew I had been in a ride.”
The most famous ride Shivers ever had was in 2003, when he was set up for one of Professional Bull Riders’ biggest events ever when he was challenged with riding World Champion Bull, Little Yellow Jacket at the World Arena in Colorado Springs.
Shivers would win a million dollars if he could ride the bull.
Little Yellow Jacket, who died in 2011, was a three-time PBR World Champion Bull, and was referred to as the “Michael Jordan of professional bull riding.
A police escort accompanied the bull to the Colorado Springs Broadmoor Hotel, where he was penned in the parking lot on a bed of green, symbolizing money, and the lighting fixture above his head was a chandelier. Both rider and bull had to attend a weigh-in before the event. Shivers weighed in at 145 pounds, and Little Yellow Jacket weighed 1,600 pounds.
Shivers was bucked off in less than two seconds, and the bull’s owners received $50,000.
Shivers viewed the bout as a great promotion for pro bull riding.
“That’s probably one of the biggest moments in PBR history, and I’m just glad that I was involved in it,” Shivers said after the event. “He’s one of the greatest bulls in the world. My hat’s off to him.”
Shivers has no regrets at all about the ride, and doesn’t spend time looking back at it.
“That’s part of it,” he said. “It’s something I don’t ponder over, and won’t for the rest of my life. I earned the right to be able to do that. It was a great challenge.”
Shiver’s sons rode mini-bulls for a while, but never wanted to get into it professionally.
“They are both tall like their mother,” he said. “It was pretty nerve-wracking just watching them do that. I know what’s it’s like and what can happen. They don’t.”
Shivers still makes public appearances at bull riding events across the country, and still receives a lot of comments on social media.
“I really appreciate people writing comments about me, that’s very nice and pretty special that they think so much of me,” he said. .“It was like a roller coaster for 20 years. I accomplished a lot, but there were bad moments to go along with the good moments.”
Shivers rode with a cowboy hat for most of his career. However, after a wreck fractured his nose at the 2009 BFTS season opening event in Baltimore, Maryland, he rode with a helmet for the remainder of his career.
Shivers had suffered multiple head and facial injuries throughout his career, but only made a helmet a permanent part of his riding gear after this specific injury.
“I busted my face when a bull bucked in the chute in a short round,” he said. “He busted my eye socket and busted up my cheek bad. I came back and then had a bull’s horn get my nose and move it to the other side of my face. I decided after that I was going to wear a helmet. I should have worn it sooner, it would have prolonged my career and kept me inches from death.”
And he still feels the effects from the endless bull rides.
“I live with the pain every day,” he said. “I have trouble with my neck and back — it comes and goes. But I wouldn’t change it for anything. If I had to do it all over again, I would go at it harder. That’s the only way to do something like that.”
