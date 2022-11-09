Statistics can be deceiving.
They certainly were Friday night at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium in Vidalia High’s 49-12 loss to Oak Grove in the regular season finale for both teams.
Vidalia senior quarterback Sema’J Hayes, playing his final game on his home field, finished the game 9-26-1 for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
What the box score does not show is at least eight dropped passes in the game.
Hayes was without two of his top targets as Chris Brooks and Louis Jordan had to sit out the game after being suspended for a fight against Madison High the previous week.
The Viking team was also without Courtlyn Brooks, Devin Jackson, Elmari Lewis and Jalen Hueing.
Jordan and Hueing will both miss the Divsion III Non-Select first-round playoff game with Loreauville Friday because they swung helmets during the altercation.
Madison Parish had 33 payers ejected and had to forfeit its final game of the season against General Trass.
Hueing and Jordan will both be out this week because they were suspended two weeks for swinging helmets.
Hayes’s first pass of the game came on the first play down the sideline, a looping perfect pass that was dropped.
“It was tough,” Hayes said. “But you just have to get pass it, and move on got the next play. I’m looking forward to the playoffs, and getting our teammates back. We’re excited about starting a new season.”
“We knew we had an uphill battle, but the dropped passes certainly didn’t help us out any,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “If we’re full strength we may give them a game. But I am super proud of the players such as (5-foot-3 senior) Willie Henderson, who doesn’t get to play much but played good on defense and caught a touchdown pass. I know that meant the world to me, and I hope it did for him.”
The Vikings finished the regular season at 6-4, tying its best regular season record since 2018, when the Vikings advanced to the quarterfinals.
The Vikings, the No. 20 seed in Division III Non-Select, visit No. 13 Loreauville Friday in a first-round playoff game.
Oak Grove improved to 7-3, and finished 4-1 in District 2-2A.
The Tigers, known for their power running game, scored on their first play of the game as Ramarion Ruffin scored on a 42-yard run. Thomas Clack boomed one of seven extra point kicks on the night.
Oak Grove then went to work on its passing game.
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Bradley completed 7-of-12 passes for 122 yards, all in the first half. Bradley did not play the second half.
“We really wanted to work on that aspect of our game, and I thought our guys played well,” said Oak Grove head coach Ryan Gregory.
Gregory said he wasn’t worried about his team not being focused against a depleted Vidalia team.
“When you get this close to the playoffs, you give your best because you want that momentum to continue into the postseason.”
Oak Grove is the No. 8 team in Division IV non-select.
“I like the new system because we’re never going to get select and non-select back together,” Gregory said. “I think this is a step in the right direction.”
Oak Grove led Vidalia 49-0 at half, and came out with substitutes in the second half with the game under a running clock.
The strangest touchdown of the contest, and one of the strangest of the year, came midway through the second quarter.
Vidalia’s Ephram Clark, who had a punt blocked earlier, was standing at his 38, when under heavy pressure his punt went straight up, and then bounced backwards when it hit the ground.
Oak Grove’s Spencer Foster, who was in the Vidalia backfield after rushing the kick, scooped up the ball at the Viking 32 and ran it into the end zone for the Tigers’ fifth score of the game.
Vidalia’s first score came tech 1:10 remaining in the third quarter as Hayes passed eight yards to Zion Buck on fourth down for the score. The conversion run failed.
Following a fumble recovery by Tyson Davis, Hayes passed to Willie Henderson in the end zone for the score. The conversion kick failed after a low snap.
Vidalia finished with 44 rushing yards on the night.
Ruffin led all rushers with 96 yards on five carries.
Oak Grove hosts Centerville in Division IV Non-Select playoff action Friday.
Oak Grove is the No. 8 seed in Division IV, while Centerville is No. 25.
