Commitment is a common word used by longtime Sicily Island coach Curtis Shavers.
Shavers has been the Sicily Island boys basketball coach since 1987, and replaced Donald Money as head football coach last season.
“If we can get the numbers and the commitment from the kids this year we feel like we’ll be OK,” Shavers said. “We’ll have a lot of kids going both ways, and we’re not going to have a lot of depth.”
Sicily Island opted out of playoffs last season after finishing 1-9, falling to Oak Grove 35-8 in its final game. It’s lone win came against Tensas.
“That’s certainly our goal, to compete in the playoffs,” Shavers said.”A lot of that will be determined by how competiive we are in district.”
Sophomore Jarterrius Cooper will be at quarterback for Shavers.
“He’s one of the fastest kids on the team,” Shavers said.”He runs and throws the ball well.
Sophomore Omarion Jordan is at running back, while senior Dekaryae Fountain will be at receiver, and see time at running back.
Three-year senior center Isiah Barber anchors the offensive line.
Freshman William Little, who played as an eighth-grader, sophomore William Allele, senior Kendrick Henry and eighth-grader Laterric Jordan make up the offensive line.
“A lot of those same guys will be plsaying on defense, as well,” Shavers said.
Sicily Island is in a new district with Delta Charter, Block, Delhi, Tensas and Delhi Charter.
The Tigers left a district comprised of Ouachita Christian, Cedar Creek, St. Frederick and Oak Grove, which moved up to 2A.
“It’s a competitive district, but we’re glad not to have to play OCS, Cedar Creek and Oak Grove,” Shavers said. “We’re still playing St. Frederick. If we stay healthy, we feel like we can have a really good season.”
