Sicily Island's home game with Delhi Friday has been cancelled after a Delhi player tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.
"There are certain things we have no control over," said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money. "We hate to cancel, but we've got some injuries that will be able to heal up. We do need the rest."
Trailing 14-7 in the third quarter, Sicily Island saw its chances for an upset slip away in the wet conditions, falling to St. Frederick 34-6 Friday for the Warriors' Homecoming.
"We played well early, but started missing tackles," Money said. "We were in the game for a while."
St. Frederick suffocated the Tigers defensively. The Warriors defense has allowed just 26 combined points through the first four contests.
Sicily Island’s lone score came on a fumble recovery by Jaylen Robinson in the end zone.
The Warriors settled in offensively as the rain let up. St. Frederick had five different players find the end zone on the night.
Senior athlete Beau Bennett scored on a 7-yard touchdown scamper to start the second quarter before Chris Bell ran one in from 45 yards out later in the quarter.
Michael Thompson answered that score with a 38-yard touchdown run. Thompson led the Warriors with 106 yards on seven carries Friday night.
Kolby Foster connected with Nelson Sparks on a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, before Sparks rushed one in from one yard out to put a stamp on the victory.
The Warriors outgained Sicily Island 265 to 71 in total yards. Foster was 2-for-2 for 46 yards in the Warriors passing game.
Sicily Island committed 15 penalties for 150 yards in the loss.
Xavier Bates for Sicily Island suffered a concussion in the contest.
John Polk returned at quarterback after injuring his hip two weeks ago.
Sicily Island hosts Delhi Friday.
"We need a win in the worst way," Money said.
