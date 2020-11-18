Sicily Island ended its season at 0-6 with a 54-0 loss to defending Class 1A powerhouse and unbeaten Oak Grove Friday in Oak Grove.
The Tigers’ scheduled game against Tensas Parish Friday has been cancelled because a Tensas player tested positive for COVID-19..
“We actually did better when Oak Grove started subbing in the second half,” said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money. “They are just way too big and physical for us. But I’m proud of how hard our kids played.”
Teams have the option this year of not participating in the playoffs because of COVID-19. Sicily Island was sitting at 20 on Tuesday.
“We’re shutting it down,” Money said. “It has been a strange year to say the least.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.