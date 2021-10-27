Sicily Island falls to 1-7 By Joey Martin Oct 27, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sicily Island fell to 1-7 with an 8-6 loss to Delhi Friday in Sicily Island as the Tigers had one second half touchdown called back, and another negated by an official’s inadvertent whistle.“That’s frustrating,” said Sicily Island coach Curtis Shavers. “Our kids played hard and we ran the ball well.”Sicily Island fell to 1-7, while Delhi improved to 2-6. All the scoring took place in the first half as Sicily Island scored on a 70-yard run by Javeion Robinson. A fumbled snap forced the try-for-two to fail.Robinson, O’Marion Jordan and Ricky Tolliver Jr., ran the ball hard on offense, Shavers said. “And Ricky had a good game on the defensive side,” he added.Sicily Island plays at River Oaks Friday.“We just have to stay focused, and don’t make mental mistakes,” Shavers said.The Tigers host Oak Grove on November 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Curtis Shavers Ricky Tolliver Jr. Sport Javeion Robinson Ball Delhi Mistake Touchdown Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Rotary pancake supper set Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. 4 hrs ago The Ferriday Rotary Club will hold its annual Pancake Supper Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4 - 6 p.… Read more MHS gym 4 hrs ago WORK WAS underway on the construction of the new Monterey Gym this week. Construction has de… Read more Flu vaccine drive-thru set in Ferriday Oct. 29 4 hrs ago A drive-thru event for flu vaccinations is slated Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Conco… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMonroe man sentenced to 20 years for manslaughterSheriff fires Mackel after charges filedMPD: Woman explains drug possession as birthday celebrationSterlington police arrest Monroe man for domestic abuse, disturbing peaceOPSO arrests Rayville man for exposing himself to other driversSTREAK BREAKER: Ouachita stuns West Monroe in double overtimeDeputy arrests Baton Rouge man at Richwood HighMetro Narcotics arrests Monroe man on heroin, fentanyl chargesMPD arrests homeless man for resisting, threatening officerSon appointed to father’s Police Jury seat Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedStudents misled court, medical school claims (2)Lawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.