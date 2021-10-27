Sicily Island fell to 1-7 with an 8-6 loss to Delhi Friday in Sicily Island as the Tigers had one second half touchdown called back, and another negated by an official’s inadvertent whistle.

“That’s frustrating,” said Sicily Island coach Curtis Shavers. “Our kids played hard and we ran the ball well.”

Sicily Island fell to 1-7, while Delhi improved to 2-6.

All the scoring took place in the first half as Sicily Island scored on a 70-yard run by Javeion Robinson. A fumbled snap forced the try-for-two to fail.

Robinson, O’Marion Jordan and Ricky Tolliver Jr., ran the ball hard on offense, Shavers said.

“And Ricky had a good game on the defensive side,” he added.

Sicily Island plays at River Oaks Friday.

“We just have to stay focused, and don’t make mental mistakes,” Shavers said.

The Tigers host Oak Grove on November 5.

