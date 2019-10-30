Sicily Island fell to 2-6 on the season as the Tigers fell to Cedar Creek 40-6 Friday in Ruston.
“We were a bit short-handed,” said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money, who is without quarterback Keon T. Dunbar, who is out for the season after injuring his knee against Ouachita Christian in the fourth game of the season. “Landrae James has a bad ankle and we have a couple of linemen out. We had to move Zavier Ramirez to fullback.”
Ramirez rushed for 38 yards, while Damon Price Jr., ran for 37.
Defensively, Ricky Tolliver, Jr. and Jimmy Parker had seven tackles each.
Sicily Island hosts Oak Grove Friday.
