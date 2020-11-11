Cedar Creek scored 36 points in the second quarter on its way to a 50-0 win over Sicily Island Friday at Sicily Island.
The Tigers are winless, while Cedar Creek improved to 4-3.
The Tigers are ranked No. 22 in the Class A power rankings.
Cedar Creek only led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“And we had a touchdown called back,” said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money. “Jaylen Robinson scored, but there was a penalty. We also had two dropped touchdown passes.”
Sicily Island totaled 92 yards in offense.
Zyrian Dunbar led the Tigers with 24 yards.
Jon Polk was 7-of-20 for 47 yards with two interceptions.
Sicily Island travels to Oak Grove Thursday in a 7 p.m. contest.Oak Grove, the Class A defending state champion, is ranked No. 1 in Class A power rankings.
“We’re ready to go mix it up,” Money said.
