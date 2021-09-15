Sicily Island fell to LaSalle 34-8 Thursday in Olla, but Tiger head coach Curtis Shavers saw a lot of improvement from Sicily Island’s 44-14 loss to Vidalia in the season-opener.
“We played a lot better,” Shavers said. “We were able to move the ball better on offense, especially running the football. We had some big plays called back because of penalties. And we missed some key blocks. Defensively, we had a couple of breakdowns. But we had to take some starters out because of injuries and having to give them rest.”
Sicily Island’s lone score came on a run by
Gartarrius Cooper scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown, while Javeion Robinson ran in the conversion.
Shavers said there were bright moments.
“Xavier Bates and Javeion Robinson had some good runs, and eighth-grader William Harrison did a good job on the offensive and defensive line,” Shavers said. “Ricky Tolliver Jr., Jimmy Parker and Xavier Bates made some big plays on defense.”
Sicily Island plays its third straight away game Friday, traveling to defending state champion Ouachita Christian.
“We just have to try and keep improving each game,” Shavers said.
