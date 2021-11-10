Sicily Island ended its season with a 35-8 loss to Oak Grove Friday.  The game was played at Sicily Island.

“It was actually one of our better games,” said Sicily Island head coach Curtis Shavers. “The kids played hard. Oak Grove is much stronger and has more depth.”

Oak Grove is moving up to Class 2A next year.

Sicily Island, 1-9, opted out of the playoffs.

“We’re going to re-group and look forward to next year,” Shavers said. “We’ll have a bunch of younger guys, but they will be more coachable.”

