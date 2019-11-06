Sicily Island fell to 2-7 with a 57-8 loss to Oak Grove Friday at Sicily Island.
Oak Grove led 10-0 after the first quarter before scoring 35 points in the second quarter.
The Tigers’ only score came in the third quarter on an 80-yard kickoff return by Maurice Humphries.
Sicily Island finished with 116 yards rushing and 18 passing.
Austin Polk had an interception for the Tigers.
Jimmy Parker and Zavier Ramirez led Sicily Island with eight tackles each, while Montrell Jackson had seven.
“We got some people back, which was good to see,” said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money.
The Tigers, ranked No. 19 in the Class 1A power rankings, play at Tensas High Friday at 7 p.m.
“We need to take care of business and then see how it plays out for the playoffs,” Money said. “There’s still a chance we can get a first-round playoff game at home. But we have to come in focused for the Tensas game for any of that to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.