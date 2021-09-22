Sicily Island High School fell to 0-3 on the season as the Tigers dropped their District 1-2A contest to unbeaten Ouachita Christian 47-12 Friday.
“We were moving the ball on our opening drive and fumbled and should have recovered it, but lost it,” said Sicily Island head coach Curtis Shavers. “There were numerous plays where our guy needed one key block for a big gain, but didn’t get it. Defensively, I thought we played well for most of the game.”
Ouachita Christian quarterback Landon Graves had the second highest pass efficiency in school history, according to OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh.
Graves finished with an eye-popping stat line: 9-of-13 completions for 253 yards and five touchdowns. His No. 1 target Tristan Wiley, who recently committed to Air Force, reeled in three catches for 139 yards and three scores.
Shavers said Ricky Tolliver Jr., made several significant tackles, while Gartarrius Cooper had a solid game on offense and defense.
The Tigers host Tensas Friday.
“We have the talent to play with Tensas,” Shavers said. “They have a big running back. The good thing about this season is that we have a lot of young players getting experience. We’re seeing who can play and who can’t.”
