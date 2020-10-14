Sicily Island High School fell to 0-2 against its second defending state champion, falling to Ouachita Christian 54-0 Thursday in Monroe.
The Tigers fell to Ferriday in their first game.
Ouachita Christian rode the arm and legs of quarterback Hunter Herring, who committed to Louisiana-Lafayette.
Sicily Island quarterback Austin Polk dislocated his hip.
"It was a rough night," said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money. "Somehow we managed to get five first downs at least."
Sicily Island hosts Delta Charter Friday.
"It's good to get back to our level," Money said. "We will have to be ready because Delta Charter plays hard and they have some outstanding athletes."
