Sicily Island High School head football coach Donald Money hopes to stay away from the injury bug this season after opting out of competing in the playoffs last year because of the number off injuries he had during the season.
Sicilly Island finished 3-7 last year, ending the year with a 24-12 win over Tensas Parish.
“Our goal is to be much improved and definitely be competing in the playoffs this year,” Money said. “We’ve got close to 30 players and we’re bigger.”
Sicily Island’s football team made history in 2018, winning its first home playoff game since 1991.
The Tigers open their season at Class 2A defending champion Ferriday before beginning district play the following week at Division IV state champion Ouachita Christian.
“We’re kind of like the person in the tree with vicious dogs on the ground,” Money said. “But we truly believe we can compete.”
Among the seniors Money is counting on include Maurice Humphries, Devean Kerry, Blake Winningham and Sammy Slemp.
Other returners include Leighton Bass, Iaish Barber, Javeline Robinson, Jimmy ParkerJalyen Maheen, Slade Alwell and Laterrius Cooper.
“It’s been a year with a lot of uncertainty,” Money said. “It’s been tough getting prepared. But we’re excited to have a season and look forward to playing.”
