Sicily Island ended its season with a 24-12 win over Tensas to end its season at 3-7.
The Tigers qualified for the players, but opted out of competing in the postseason because of numerous injuries.
“We had to decide by noon Friday,” said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money. “We had a meeting and some of the guys wanted to keep playing, but most thought we didn’t need to go. We are short-handed by injuries.”
Money said Sicily Island would have probably have had to play Plain Dealing or Centerville in the first round.
Against Tensas, Maurice Humphries scored twice, Zavier Ramirez scored two point-after scores and Landrae James added a TD. The Tigers also had a safety in the first quarter.
