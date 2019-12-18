The Sicily Island Basketball Tournament will be held December 26-28.
Action tips off December 26 at noon as Sicily Island girls face Vidalia.
A boys game follows before Ferriday girls face Franklin Parish at 2:40 p.m.
Tensas and Madison girls and boys follow, with Delta Charter girls taking on Block at approximately 6:40 p.m. followed by Delta Charter vs. Block boys.
On Friday, Delta Charter girls face Sicily Island at noon.
Vidalia girls meet Block at 1:20 p.m., followed by Franklin Parish girls vs. Madison.
Vidalia boys meet Madison at 4 p.m., followed by Sicily Island versus Block boys.
Ferriday girls meet Richwood at 6:40 p.m., with Ferriday boys meeting Tensas in the final game of the day.
On Saturday, Franklin Parish girls face Block at noon.
Vidalia girls take on Tensas at 1:20 p.m.
Richwood and Madison girls follow, with Ferriday and Delta Charter girls scheduled for 4 p.m.
Delta Charter boys meet Tensas at 5:20 p.m., followed by Ferriday boys against Madison.
Vidalia boys face Block at 8 p.m. in the final game of the tournament.
