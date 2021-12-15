A full week of basketball action is scheduled for Sicily Island Tuesday, December 28 through Thursday, December 30 with all Concordia Parish high school teams involved.

On Tuesday, December 28, Vidalia girls tip off play against Block at 11 a.m.

Delta Charter faces Sicily Island in a girls contest at 12:15 p.m. Vidalia and Delta Charter boys tip off at 1:30 p.m.

Ferriday’s girls face Franklin Parish at 2:45 p.m. Sicily Island’s boys face Tensas at 4 p.m. Tensas’ girls take on Madison at 5:15 p.m.

The final two games have Ferriday’s boys facing Franklin Parish at 6:30 p.m., followed by French Settlement boys against Madison.

On Wednesday, December 29, Delta Charter’s girls face Ferriday at 11 a.m., followed by Franklin Parish’s girls against Tensas.

At 1:30 p.m., Vidalia’s girls take on Madison, followed by Madison’s boys battling Tensas at 2:45 p.m.

Sicily Isand girls battle Block at 4 p.m., followed by Vidalia boys facing Sicily Island.

Franklin Parish’s boys face French Settlement at 6:30 p.m., with Delta Charter boys tangling with Block in the final game.

On Thursday, December 30, Vidalia girls face Sicily Island at 11 a.m. Delta Charter girls take on Franklin Parish at 12:15 .m.

Vidalia and Madison boys tip off at 1:30 p.m.. followed by Ferriday girls against Madison.

Tensas girls take on Block at 4 p.m., followed by Sicily Island boys facing Block at 5:15 p.m.

Ferriday boys battle French Settlement at 6:30 p.m. followed by Tensas against Franklin Parish boys in the finale.

Admission to games is $10

