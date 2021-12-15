Sicily Island Tournament set By Joey Martin Dec 15, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A full week of basketball action is scheduled for Sicily Island Tuesday, December 28 through Thursday, December 30 with all Concordia Parish high school teams involved.On Tuesday, December 28, Vidalia girls tip off play against Block at 11 a.m.Delta Charter faces Sicily Island in a girls contest at 12:15 p.m. Vidalia and Delta Charter boys tip off at 1:30 p.m. Ferriday’s girls face Franklin Parish at 2:45 p.m. Sicily Island’s boys face Tensas at 4 p.m. Tensas’ girls take on Madison at 5:15 p.m.The final two games have Ferriday’s boys facing Franklin Parish at 6:30 p.m., followed by French Settlement boys against Madison.On Wednesday, December 29, Delta Charter’s girls face Ferriday at 11 a.m., followed by Franklin Parish’s girls against Tensas.At 1:30 p.m., Vidalia’s girls take on Madison, followed by Madison’s boys battling Tensas at 2:45 p.m. Sicily Isand girls battle Block at 4 p.m., followed by Vidalia boys facing Sicily Island.Franklin Parish’s boys face French Settlement at 6:30 p.m., with Delta Charter boys tangling with Block in the final game.On Thursday, December 30, Vidalia girls face Sicily Island at 11 a.m. Delta Charter girls take on Franklin Parish at 12:15 .m.Vidalia and Madison boys tip off at 1:30 p.m.. followed by Ferriday girls against Madison.Tensas girls take on Block at 4 p.m., followed by Sicily Island boys facing Block at 5:15 p.m.Ferriday boys battle French Settlement at 6:30 p.m. followed by Tensas against Franklin Parish boys in the finale.Admission to games is $10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sicily Island Tournament Charter Tensas Franklin Parish Sport Ferriday Delta Take Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY River stages 2 hrs ago RIVER STAGES are low as this photo of the juncture of the Black and Red rivers exemplify at … Read more CCCF to deliver toys, gift cards on Dec. 15 2 hrs ago The Concordia Christmas Charity Fund Drive for 2021 will distribute toys and food gift cards… Read more Rotary Dec 8, 2021 CONCORDIA PARISH School Board Superintendent Toyua Watson (left) was the guest speaker at th… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSterlington wins Class 3A title with last-minute scoreMARTIN: Sterlington players bought into team over self in perfect seasonNo. 2 Southern Lab runs away from No. 1 OCSSterlington shares top honors in District 2-3AOCS claims three top honors in District 2-1AMitchell seeks second term in West MonroeNeville's Cambell, Sledge, Dubose sign NLIWest Monroe duo Pleasant, Richard make it official on early signing dayMARTIN: Dream matchups in the Dome for OCS, SterlingtonMonroe woman arrested for taking bag containing someone’s valuables Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe's Arledge vents about officiating after double overtime loss (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.