Ken Simmons, who led Vidalia High's boys basketball team to a state championship in 1979, died February 14 at the age of 86 in Dodson.
Simmons was born in Sikes.
He began coaching boys basketball at Vidalia High and was an assistant coach in football in 1974.
Vidalia defeated Varnado 49-42 in the Class 2A state championship game on March 10, 1979.
The Vikings defeated District 2A champion Zwolle 66-58 in the first round of the playoffs and advanced with a 59-57 win over Rapides in Pineville as Kalparick Wells had nine points and 16 rebounds.
Vidalia defeated W.O. Boston 57-52 to reach the Top 24 Tournament at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria. W.O. Boston was averaging 80 points a game.
Vidalia reached the finals with a 53-50 win over Rosenwald.
"I never believed in trying to outscore people," Simmons told the Concordia Sentinel in 2012.
"We had a lot of quickness. And we had good kids."
Kelvin Mays was a key player on the 1978-79 team.
"To call him a coach doesn't serve him justice," Mays said. "He was way more than that to the players and the community. He disciplined us all the same. We couldn't have facial hair, we had to behave in class and we had a curfew that he enforced. It wasn't unusual to see him driving the green and white truck with the camper on it in the neighborhood to ensure we were not on the street in violation of the curfew. Any violations of the rules and you had to pay the price after practice with extra sprints or the dreaded bench in the hall - jumping
up and down for 30 seconds at a time, some of us more than others."
Mays said he talked with Simmons at least once a week for the last couple of years.
"He would ask about players who played a lot, and players that rarely played," Mays said. "He would always ask about my mother. With Coach Simmons it was never about any individual, it was always about the team. The best indicator of that was after we won the state championship. He selected Arnold Hooper to walk out and receive the trophy. Arnold was not a star player on the team, but his contributions were just as important. Coach clearly sent a message with that selection. It was an example of one of his many sayings, 'Win with dignity and lose with class.' Because of Coach Simmons' guidance, we felt like we were playing for the whole city of Vidalia, not necessarily for ourselves. Everyone I have talked to has nothing but positive memories of him."
Kalpatrick Wells was an all-State player for Simmons who went on to a standout career at Mississippi State before being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers and playing in Europe.
"That really hurts," Wells said of his reaction when he heard the news. "We lost a good man. He was far more than a coach for some of us, he was a second father. He had a personal relationship with each player, but treated everyone the same."
Keith Woodside, who was a star on the football team before continuing his football career at Texas A&M and in the NFL, played for Simmons for four years after the Vikings won the
state championship.
"I always thought Coach Simmons was fair and straight forward," Woodside said. "He loved basketball. We had a game on the road and got our butts kicked. Everybody was acting like we were on a field trip on the way back. Coach Simmons turned around and said, 'I can show you a loser if you are a happy loser.' You can believe the bus got real quiet."
Fred Marsalis was an assistant coach to Simmons.
"He was a great philosopher," Marsalis said. "And he loved clothes. We were playing Florien in a playoff game once and Coach Simmons came out in a black suit and I was wearing a white suit. The crowd was all into that. He was a wonderful fellow to be around."
Simmons assisted Dee Faircloth in football. "Coach Simmons had the driest sense of humor I had ever seen," Faircloth said. "We called him 'The Duke' because he walked like
John Wayne. He was like the movie 'Hoosiers,' he liked his guys to pass the ball three or four times before taking a shot. Once he had a player cross mid-court and shoot the ball, hitting nothing but net. He ended up sitting on the bench."
Simmons left Vidalia to coach at Trinity in 1984.
