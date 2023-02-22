Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Stanley Smith started getting the itch to return to coaching last November.
That itch has been scratched as Smith has been named co-defensive coordinator at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville.
Smith resigned as head football coach at Ferriday after the 2021 season.
Smith led Ferriday to the Class 2A state championship in 2019.
Smith heard about the opening at Louisiana Christian, and reached out to Louisiana Christian head coach Drew Maddox, who played at then Louisiana College when Smith was an assistant coach in the mid 2010s.
“I was talking to someone about the job coming open, so I reached out,” Smith said. “It all happened fast. I’m excited to get back into coaching, and this is the right situation. I know the area, and I know the schools around here, which I will be recruiting. I have really been wanting to get back to the college level. Last year, Louisiana Christian went 7-4 and had one of the top defenses. They return 10 starters, so I’m excited about that.”
Louisiana Christian moved up to NAIA from Division III, which allows the school to issue more than academic scholarships.
Smith was named head football coach at Ferriday High in 2017.
The former Trojan All-State linebacker led Ferriday to a 44-18 record, including a 56-17 win over Many in the championship game in the Superdome in New Orleans on December 13, 2019.
Smith led the Trojans to the semifinals his first two years.
Smith served as linebacker coach at Arkanas-Pine Bluff and also spent two years as defensive line coach at Louisiana College. He also served as men’s and women’s head tennis coach.
Smith served as the defensive coordinator at Grant High School in Dry Prong. Prior to his stint at Grant, he was the defensive coordinator at Ferriday High School under Chad Harkins and at Carroll High School in Monroe.
Smith was the 2000 Parish Player of the Year at Ferriday. He totaled 155 tackles his senior year at Ferriday, collecting seven sacks, forced nine fumbles and 28 tackles behind the line. He also intercepted three passes. The Trojans allowed only 86 points in 2000, falling to Farmerville in the state
Smith played four years at Louisiana-Lafayette. He called signals from his linebacker position in 2004.
Louisiana Christian named former Glenbrook Academy head football coach David Feaster as its offensive coordinator last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.