I’m going to miss my Mondays walking into the Ferriday High locker room around the Ferriday floor logo (you do laps for stepping on that) to the office to talk about last Friday’s game with Stanley Smith.
I would find my warped steel chair that wobbled a bit while I talked, or even that bucket that served just as well.
We would discuss the game, with a few interruptions from players who forgot this or that, or were explaining with a fearful look to Smith an incident they were involved in at or away from school.
Smith would tell them to wait until he gets through talking and turn and look at me with a forlorn look.
It was a look that he has worn many times.
Smith has been the mentor for many a Ferriday football player in his way too short time as Ferriday High football coach.
Smith resigned last week after taking the job at his alma mater in 2017.
He has taken late night calls, been a chauffeur, counselor, mediator, and most importantly, a person a young man needs in his life in the most difficult times.
I could tell at times the constant care he gave his players was weighing on him.
But that wasn’t the reason he decided to resign as Ferriday High head football coach last Tuesday.
It was the wearing down of all the duties he had to do as a teacher and coach at a small school.
And what he said was the seemingly lack of support he received.
And, sure, not being certified worked against him. But I don’t know a lot of certified coaches who have had to deal with the on and off the field issues Smith has the past four years.
Smith was handling problems way beyond is pay scale, and seeing nothing done to the facilties.
There was nothing done to improve the football program, which brought so much pride to a community begging for something positive.
Smith jumped on board when Vidalia High head football coach Michael Norris put in a request with the school board for new turf surfaces for Vidalia and Ferriday High which would total approximately $1.3 million.
That appears to be in limbo.
These projects have school pride written all over it.
Mangham High put in a new field and indoor facility through a school bond.
Many High, which won state in 2020, has a complex small colleges envy.
Smith is not sure at this stage if he will continue to coach.
The former Trojan All-State linebacker led Ferriday to a 44-18 record, including a 56-17 win over Many in the championship game in the Superdome in New Orleans on December 13, 2019.
Smith led the Trojans to the semifinals his first two years. Friday nights were magical during that time. The band was rocking (now they can’t even rock because of the lack of participation, but that’s another subject). It was like the old days in the seventh-grade gym on Florida Street when the Trojans basketball team was winning big. Except it was much bigger.
“I’m going to miss the kids,” Smith said. “I’m going to miss the Friday nights. Everybody coming out to watch and the kids laying it on the line. That’s going to be tough to get past.”
Ferriday High lost an exceptional man and football coach last week.
Sitting on that warped steel chair will never be the same.
