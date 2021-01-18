Roderick Smothers Jr., of Vidalia has always dreamed of working in the sports field. That dream came true when he was named interim athletic director at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark, in August 2020.
Smothers, 33, was serving as an adjunct professor and helping part-time with the athletic department at Langston University in Oklahoma when he received a phone call from his father – Vidalia native Roderick Smothers, Sr., president of Philander Smith College – notifying him that he had been recommended for the interim post by the institution’s executive vice president, to whom the position reports.
"I finished up my Master’s degree in Sports Management in 2017 at University of the Southwest in Hobbs, N.M., when this job came open and I received a call asking if I would be interested," Smothers said. "For me this is a dream come true. I played basketball under Coach (Robert) Sanders at Vidalia and served as manager when Jarvis Vaughn and Ronald Ellis played there. This is something that has been on my radar for a while. I just didn't have the necessary credentials at the time, but when the PSC job came available, I was ready."
The younger Smothers earned a Bachelor’s in broadcast journalism from Langston University. While at Langston he became co-founder of the intramural basketball league – which is not surprising given that he demonstrated an exceedingly early interest in sports and started playing basketball at age of four. Additionally, Smothers has experience in coaching clinics, coaching youth basketball, serving as a referee and functioning as a play-by-play announcer for sporting events
Taking on this lofty new job was a challenge of its own, but Smothers also had to deal with COVID-19 right off the bat.
"That's been tough," Smothers said. "It’s challenging because we have been having so many cancellations. I'm having to find a way to still get games in so we will have enough to qualify for the championships. I have found myself calling all over the country for games."
The Panthers began Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play on January 11 at Dillard University.
"Hopefully we can make it through the conference schedule without getting shut down."
Smothers said when he accepted his new role, he wasn't worried about the fact his father is president of the college.
"It is not an issue because I do not report directly to him,” he said. “The person to whom I report allows me freedom to make decisions. I have to make sure the department is thriving and we're doing what is necessary to win and be competitive. I was built for pressure and what it entails. I've been competitive my whole life."
As leader of the PSC Athletic Department, Smothers’ goal is to ensure that their student-athletes become productive citizens while also building championship teams for every sport in which the college competes.
"For me it's all about inspiring athletes," Smothers said. "I lost my mom at the age of 12, so sports have always been an outlet for me. And perhaps there is someone out there who is coping with some of the things I had to cope with as a kid."
Former Vidalia Lady Viking Tierra Bell recently finished up her basketball career at Philander Smith. "We concentrate on the Central Arkansas area, but we also look at the Miss-Lou, if not athletically then academically," Smothers said. "Tierra had a really good career and she continues to do well."
Smothers said he would love to be named permanent athletic director at Philander Smith College.
"I can't see myself doing anything else," he said. "This is a good experience for me. I know that I want to do this type of thing until I retire."
