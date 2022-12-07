So the NCAA is all about sportsmanship, fair play, no one running onto the field after a game, and parity.
NOT!
So how do you tell a coach not to run up the score on a team, when it’s obvious the brainiacs (too bad I can’t put a sarcastic meme here) who make up the College Football Playoff Rankings are doing just that.
As for the running on to the field, seriously, you are going to fine a school for something that is impossible to stop.
Unless they use way more money than to pay the fine to have all the Avengers lined up around the field at the end of the game.
Tell me that Michigan beating a lower Big 10 team (pick a name, any name) 70-0 is not going to have a bigger impact than Michigan beating Minnesota 21-14.
So if Michigan has the ball late with the game secured, you better believe they are going for the score to make it look better to those nimrods not watching the game, but going by the result.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart went for two to reach 50 against LSU in the Bulldog’s 50-30 win over LSU Saturday.
Let’s face it, 50 looks a lot better than 49 (kind of like $6.99 price instead of $7). I get it, he wants to secure that No. 1 ranking because when you leave it in the hands of a committee, anything can happen.
Smart did shut it down in the last five minutes of the game when he probably could have scored twice more.
Each year I hope for chaos when it comes down to picking the final four. I just have never been a fan of the process, even though the committee has dodged some major bullets over the past few years.
And I was waiting for the uproar this year. And can it get any better than the CFP chairman being named Boo Corrigan.
Just check out the rankings after the final regular season games of the year.
Tennessee dropped five spots after losing to South Carolina. Clemson dropped one sport after losing to South Carolina.
Alabama was ranked ahead of Tennessee. Both team are 10-2. Tennessee beat Alabama.
LSU lost to Texas A&M and dropped from No. 5 to No. 14. It was LSU’s third loss.
The first loss was to Florida State in the opener when the Tigers lost Maason Smith early, and were still trying to figure things out with a new coaching staff and quarterback.
The Tigers lost to Tennessee, and then dropped the game Saturday at Texas A&M.
Kansas State and Utah both have three losses and were ranked at 10 and 11, respectively.
And then came Southern California and TCU laying eggs in their championship games.
It cost USC. TCU was fortunate to hang on to No. 4. In the end we have Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and TCU.
Two Big 10 teams is a tough pill to swallow for SEC fans.
The good news is that the College Football Playoff will expand from a four-team field to a 12-team bracket in 2024.
That may mean less chaos. But I doubt it.
There will be a whole lot less quarterback kneeling toward the end of the game.
More teams will go out of their way to impress the brainiacs (insert another meme here) by running up the score.
And you can’t blame them.
Good sportsmanship just took another big hit.
