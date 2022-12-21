OK , I understand something needed to be done with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoff format.
But like most everything else dealing with the LHSAA, what’s good for some is not so good for others.
Four divisions in non-select when you had five classes last year certainly left a few teams with absolutely no hope doing anything in the postseason.
Yes, there were more competitive games in the first round. Of course, having several teams receive byes helped that out quite a bit.
What we did have this year is games in the regionals and quarterfinals that would have been worthy of the Superdome.
So what would the playoffs have looked like under the old format going by this year’s power rankings?
If my calculations are correct (hang on Uncle Jed, I’m still figuring), Vidalia would have been No. 15 in Class 2A, while Ferriday would have been No. 20.
And, again if my calculations are correct, Vidalia would have hosted a first-round game, and possibly playing Red River. Red River lost to Rosepine 34-6 in the first round of Division III in November. Again, that’s speculation.
Ferriday would have been No. 20 and traveled to South Plaquemines. Or that’s my “guesstimation.” South Plaquemines lost to St. Helena 29-20 in Division III.
Under the new format, Vidalia traveled to Loreauvlle in Division III, where they ran into a buzzsaw.
Ferriday missed the playoffs by one slot in Division IV.
Yes, that’s another problem, Ferriday and Vidalia in different divisions.
Delta Charter is a lot more complicated to figure out because the Storm went from non-select to select. But I still think Delta Charter finishes around 21 in Class A under the old format. The Storm proved they can compete in select against No. 12 Hanson Memorial, falling 48-46.
Five teams in Class 2A last year were in select divisions this year in North Caddo, Bunkie, Delhi Charter, Capitol and D’Arbonne Woods.
Another problem is a recurring problem.
I’m sorry, but if a football team has a top four or five ranking, they should not have to travel to a team lower than them.
They earned that right.
Here we had Mangham, the No. 3 team in Division III, having to travel to Arcadia (No. 11) for a quarterfinal contest. And then go to No. 2 Homer where the Dragons’ season ended, while Homer lost to Oak Grove in the state finals.
Mangham, a No. 3 seed, had to go on the road for two of its three playoff games. What’s wrong with this picture?
Hey, Homer has an outstanding football team. But I believe Mangham deserved a higher ranking.
Getting back on target, everyone agrees there needs to be some tweaking.
Ferriday head football coach Cleothis Cummings would like to see non-select expanded to five divisions.
That would go a long way in making the divisions less top heavy.
There is no way Vidalia should be in the same postseason division as Winnfield, Sterlington, Union Parish, Jena or Richwood, to name a few.
The finals had some ideal matchups. But don’t most finals?
When you have such a variety of schools, egos and politics involved there is not going to be a popular solution.
It will be interesting (comical is probably a better word) to see where the LHSAA goes from here.
The LHSAA annual convention in January in Baton Rouge should have its share of controversy to say the least.
Then again, controversy at the LHSAA convention is as common as maniac drivers on the Ferriday-Vidalia highway.
But this year the stakes have been raised, and there are still people upset from determining which schools are select and which schools are non-select.
And even more, deservedly upset about which division they were placed into in the non-select. (Surely we can come up with better names than select and non-select).
I can assure you from past conventions that Concordia Parish will be an afterthought no matter what happens in the end.
Right now we’ll take any bread crumbs we can get.
However, I recommend parish repesentatives not holding a big bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.