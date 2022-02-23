It isn’t a funny one-liner anymore. It’s reality.
During a drought of state championships in football, some media members, including myself, would joke that this area is now a baseball/softball region. And like most jokes, there’s always a hint of truth underneath the surface. Baseball and softball teams from around these parts have been dominant, but due to the rich history of football in Northeast Louisiana, it almost felt sacrilegious to hand the crown to anything other than football.
And though we’re coming off of a tremendous football season in our area — six parish schools made quarterfinal berths — it’s undeniable what baseball and softball squads have done through the years recently.
Let’s focus on softball for today since the Polar Bear Classic begins Friday.
Last year, West Monroe, Neville, Sterlington and Claiborne Christian each made trips to Sulphur with semifinal appearances. And going off of returning players in NELA, we should see more success this season.
West Monroe will have an axe to grind after rattling off 30 wins in 2021 before falling short by one run in Sulphur. Helping the cause in 2022 with no doubt be ULM signee Maddie Nichols.
Nichols returns after claiming The Ouachita Citizen’s Pitcher of the Year honor a season ago, as she led the 2021 team with a 27-3 overall pitching record to go along with a 1.55 ERA and a 5.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 162.2 innings pitched.
Familiar faces like Karli Sellers, Kenzie Vestal and Mady Manning also return to the lineup for the Lady Rebs this spring.
I don’t want to jinx Amy Daigle and that coaching staff, but yeah, West Monroe fans may want to go ahead and book those hotel rooms for down south… No pressure, coach.
And it wouldn’t hurt to get a jump start on those plans. West Monroe fans are likely to be joined by other caravans from surrounding schools.
Neville returns several starters from last year’s state tournament team.
That includes Kaitlyn Worsham, who hit grand slams in consecutive playoff games a year ago. Worsham totaled 12 RBIs in the Lady Tigers’ two playoff games that sent Neville back to Sulphur. She returns along with ULM commit Elle Carter. Carter is currently injured but should make her return to the field by midseason.
And yes, Sterlington’s going to be stout again with players like Hope Tucker, Mallory Stevens and Emma Brown donning Panther blue again after sensational sophomore seasons.
West Ouachita had a rebuilding year last season and still managed to claim the No. 13 seed. Now they’ve got practically everyone back but one player.
As a freshman last season, Avery Freer traded scoreless frames with West Monroe’s Nichols in a highly competitive game the Lady Rebels ultimately pulled away in.
You have to believe that young group takes a big step this season.
Ouachita struggled in an uncharacteristic way last season, but like West Ouachita, the Lady Lions were young and inexperienced. We’ll see what leaps Ouachita makes this season.
And Ouachita Christian will have to replace Carley Teekell inside the circle, but will have a solid corps coming back, along with an extremely young St. Frederick team.
The Lady Warriors landed an eighth grader and a sophomore on First-Team District 2-1A in 2021.
How many teams will ultimately make it to Sulphur? I couldn’t tell you that in February. What I can say is reservations at Darrell’s in Lake Charles aren’t too far away for many of us.
