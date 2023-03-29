Vidalia hosted Delta Charter in a softball game Saturday as part of the first-ever Forrest Foster Memorial Softball Tournament.
No one entered the transfer portal after the game.
Lightening did not strike.
Although there was a good chance on Friday when the game was originally scheduled and everything was pushed back a day. That would have been easy to have adjusted the schedule, and used that as an excuse to not play the game.
But kudos to Lady Viking softball coach James Williams for making that happen.
What’s going on with the lawsuit (and I’m not even going to get into any of that) should not affect the athletic teams from playing each other.
Vidalia and Ferriday basketball teams have played Delta Charter in the Sicily Island Tournament over the past couple of years.
Getting back to Saturday, Delta Charter defeated Vidalia 10-7 on Saturday evening as the bleachers were packed, the atmosphere was dynamic, and good sportsmanship was evident all over.
The girls for both teams enjoyed playing against each other.
The adults behaved.
Hey, don’t laugh, that’s a big thing nowadays.
Actually, fans of girls on both teams finally got so see close friends play.
Hey, there were probably relatives seeing their nieces or cousins playing for the first time.
And here is Delta Charter making a road trip without having to fill up the tank, or be on the road late at night.
Vidalia’s softball program certainly was the big winner with the large crowd.
It would be nice to see a future Vidalia team visit Delta Charter.
And financially beneficial.
I mentioned in a column earlier this month about Delta Charter competing in the Vidalia Jamboree — even if they weren’t playing Vidalia or Ferriday.
As soon as I heard Franklin Parish was not competing in the Bayou Jamboree this year I called Patriot head football coach Adrian Burnette to see if playing in Vidalia was a possibility.
Burnette said he has something in the works with Delhi High School as far as a type of jamboree.
Burnette said they chose not to play in the Bayou Jamb because it was not very convenient for Franklin Parish fans.
So here’s Vidalia right down the road.
I would love to see Vidalia reach out to Franklin Parish and Delhi to play in the jamboree.
How good would Vidalia, Ferriday, Delta Charter, Franklin Parish, Delhi and Sicily Island be playing in the jamboree.
It would be like the old days with the bleachers packed.
And Franklin Parish and Delhi would not have to worry about setting everything up, but still make good money off of it.
Of course, we’ve got to get a new Vidalia head coach in there as quickly as possible to make that happen.
But Saturday was more evidence that having parish schools play Delta Charter is a major win.
And naming the tournament after former Vidalia Lady Viking coach Forrest Foster, who died from COVID in 2021, made a special day even more special.
Foster’s wife, Debbie, threw out the first pitch.
I hope Saturday goes a long way in mending hard feelings between Delta Charter and Concordia Parish School Board.
Softball and baseball tournaments are becoming harder and harder to plan.
You have schools nowadays that pull out a day or two prior to the tournament because of injuries, not liking who they have to play or because of other conflicts.
But there were no conflicts Saturday.
Forrest had to be beaming watching from above.
Thanks James Thomas for making it happen.
It was a class event all the way around.
