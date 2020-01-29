Just my two cents worth as basketball coaches look to get into the big dance while baseball and softball coaches look for dry weather to practice again this year.
Monterey High School will have a new gym to play its basketball in next spring.
No more road trips for home playoff games.
And this should be a slam dunk, but that gym should be named the Jack Bairnsfather Gym.
No one in the entire Miss-Lou is more worthy of having a gym named after them then Bairnsfather.
Bairnsfather was inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.
Bairnsfather was boys basketball coach at Monterey from 1959 until 1992 when he took over as principal of the school until 1997.
In 1998, Bairnsfather was named Mr. Louisiana in basketball, the Louisiana Association of Coaches’ top award.
He has been named Coach of the Year in Class A, Class B and Class C.
Bairnsfather compiled a record of 619-474 and clamined nine district championships, playing for a state championship in 1962.
Bairnsfather also serves as Chairman of Concordia Recreation District No. 2.
• So six Ferriday Trojans were named to the Class 2A All-State first team this year.
I had to scroll through the 14-0 Web site to see if that is the most ever for a Ferriday team.
I found some interesting facts along the way.
And, no, Ferriday never had six named all-State, not even in the 1950 heydays.
There have been 45 players named All-State from Ferriday, with eight being named two or three times.
The first All-State player was Victor Cross, who was named as an All-State end in 1938, 1939 and 1940, one of two players at Ferriday High to earn All-State honors three different times. The other was Tony Brocato in the 1950s.
The 1954 Ferriday team had five All-State players in back Guy Hill, guard Frank Brocato, center Max Fugler and back Guy Hill on the Class A team.
Five Bulldogs made the team in 1955 — end Tony Brocato, end Buddy Long, guard Manson Nelson, center Max Fugler and back Guy Hill.
The 1966 Vidalia High team that lost to Buras in the Class B state championship game had five players make all-State — Jimmy Hibbs, Billy Wiggins, Buddy Spillers, Alford Beach and Alvin Frazier.
By the way, the first Vidalia player to make All-State was Jerry Richardson in 1961.
The 1981 Ferriday Trojan team landed four players on the 2A team — Keith Henderson, Bobby Thompson, Nathaniel Williams and Walter Johnson.
Justin Burns, the father of Trojan senior wide receiver Justin Burns, was named all-State in Class 3A in 994 and 1995.
Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith was an All-State linebacker in 2000 for th Trojans.
Ferriday actually went from 2008 until 2016 without having anyone named All-state.
Donric Washington, a wide receiver, was named in 2007, while Dare Rosenthal and Dantrieze Scott made All-State in 2017.
Sure there’s politics involved - just like everything else.
• Check out Derek Jeter not getting 100 percent votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame. I know there used to be a voter who would not vote for a shoo-in because he didn’t think anyone should get 100 percent of the votes. Good thing all voters don’t think that way.
And the Heisman this past season.
LSU’s received 90.7% of all the first-place votes and was named on 95.5% of the ballots, which were records.
But that’s still a joke. One of the best seasons ever by a college football player that includes a National Championship does not warrant 100 percent of the votes.
Ahh, that human effect.
• You can bet one former Ferriday Bulldog will be pulling for the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.
In 2013, 72-year-old Brasher joined his former head football coach Andy Reid in Kansas City as the Chiefs’ defensive line coach.
Brasher coached the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line for the last four games last year before Reid, who was fired at Philadelphia before being hired at Kansas City offered an invitation to join his Chiefs’ coaching staff.
Brasher was named defensive line coach for Philadelphia in 1985, then moved on to the until 1989. After this he went to the to coach for one year in 1990.
Brasher coached the Defensive line from 1992-1998. Then he went back to the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999, until 2005, when he retired.
Brasher, who moved to Ferriday with his family from El Dorado, Ar., his eighth-grade year, had an office job with the Chiefs relating to special projects before getting out of football altogether.
Brasher, a El Dorado, Ar., native who is a member of the Arkansas Hall of Fame spent his eighth grade through junior year in Ferriday.
“It was a lot tougher leaving Ferriday than it was El Dorado,” Brasher said in an interview six years ago. “When you were a kid in Ferriday, your whole life was Ferriday Bulldogs. There were a lot of people patting us on the back, but we didn’t pay much attention to that.”
“My dad (Ferry “Fuzzy” Brasher) was transferred here for two years,” Brasher said
Ferriday High’s football team just won its second straight state championship in 1954 and Brasher would be looking to crack the lineup as a freshman in 1955.
“It was kinda tough just coming in because that little town was pretty clannish,” Brasher said. “I just got up and went to school and kept my mouth shut.”
Brasher was about 5-foot-9, 160 pounds as an eighth-grader and grew to about 5-10, 175 the following year.
Brasher was a college teammate of Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones and former Dolphins and Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson.
“They were younger than me,” Brasher said. “I got married after my sophomore year so I didn’t live in a dorm with those guys.”
Should be quite a Super Bowl party at the Brasher house.
• Seriously, can’t someone come up with lyrics much less vulgar when “Neck” is played (without permission) by the LSU band.
I understand completely LSU wanting to ban it being played when the student section and others resort to obscene lyrics that frankly are not funny, are not prudent and most of all, not fitting for not only opponents, but LSU fans who do have class.
It’s downright embarrassing.
What’s next, changing the words to “Calling Baton Rouge” by Garth Brooks to force that into retirement?
Finding a more unique and fan-friendly vocal to go along with it would have everyone in purple and gold enjoying it as much as Rocky Top in Tennessee.
Alabama fans changed the words to Dixieland Delight and that was shut down by Alabama officials in 2015 with Alabama fans relenting to where it was able to be played again in 2018. I’m sure there were a few loonies sticking to the old song, but you could not hear them because of the other fans playing right.
Who is showing class there?
• And my final rant — am I up to 25 cents yet?
So Southern and Grambling have both offered scholarships to all-everything Ferriday quarterback Kobe Dillon.
Once again — glaringly missing from the Miss-Lou— is Alcorn State’s football coaches.
And kudos to Alcorn’s baseball program for reaching out to Vidalia’s C.J. Chatman.
But the football has been going on for years — all the way back to Cardell Jones and Johnny Thomas in the 1990s.
When Theo Danzy arrived at Alcorn State in 1986 they started a Peace Pipe Preview, which was a press conference held at the old Holiday Inn in Natchez.
Danzy’s first press conference included Cedric Tillman, who played with the Denver Broncos, and Torrance Small, who had a good career with the Saints.
Back then you had alumni such as Michael Winn and Royal Hill in Natchez who made sure Natchez was Alcorn’s top priority.
The Miss-Lou mattered then.
It apparently doesn’t now. That’s unfortunate because there are still good football players around the area.
Ask Grambling and Southern.
