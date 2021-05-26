When Jacob Spinks of Monterey reported to baseball camp at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, he had hopes of being able to contribute to the Co-Lin baseball team, especially after missing most of his senior high school year because of COVID-19.
“I had hopes of being able to contribute, but you never know”Spinks said. “I felt I was good enough to play.”
Spinks found himself on the mound in Co-Lin’s opening day, starting the second game of a doubleheader against Southwest in Summit, Ms.
The Wolves won that game 5-1. Spinks allowed no earned runs on 4 hits, struck out 6 and walked 1.
“I was relieved to know my role starting that game,” he said. “I definitely had some butterflies. It was a little nerve-racking. I gave up a lead-off double, but I was able to get out of the inning with no runs, and that really helped settle me down.”
Spinks finished the season appearing in 12 games, starting all 12. He finished the season 5-3 with one complete game. He pitched 55 innings, striking out 52 and walking 27. Spinks posted a 6.55 earned run average.
Spinks, who was named as an Honorable Mention on the 2021 Mississippi Association of Community College Conference All-Conference, was third on the team in strikeouts.
Spinks had five putouts and three assists and did not make an error. He was part of seven double plays.
“It’s always big when you can help yourself out,” Spinks said.
Spinks said the highlights of the season for him was the first game against Southwest and pitching a complete game against Holmes on March 13 at Holmes.
Spinks allowed only four hits over seven innings, allowing one earned run, striking out 11 and walking two.
“That was tough,” he said. “That was definitely a workout.”
Last year in Spinks’ senior year, Monterey was 3-4 when play was stopped because of Covid-19. Two of the Wolves’ losses were to Adams County Christian School and Cathedral.
Spinks was 2-0 on the season, allowing one earned run with 36 strikeouts and nine walks.
He was also hitting .400 with a .650 on-base percentage.
The Wolves were scheduled to play Marksville on March 17 when everything was shut down.
“I’ve always looked at the positive side of everything, so I was still hoping for the best,” Spinks said. “But when the quarantine started and remained for a few more days I realized it was going to be over. That’s when it hit me. It was upsetting.”
Monterey was coming off a 10-2 win over Harrisonburg and 15-9 loss to a good Family Community Christian School baseball team.
“It happened and there was nothing we could do about it,” Spinks said. “But it was disappointing,
Spinks traveled to Sulphur to watch Monterey fall to eventual state champion Choudrant 1-0 in the Class B semifinals.
“That was tough to watch,” he said. “I am very proud of what those guys accomplished this past season.”
Spinks, who entered Co-Lin planning to major in Kineosology, was also recruited by McNeese State and LSU-Eunice.
“I like the environment at Co-Lin,” Spinks said. “And they have produced some good players.”
Spinks said he never really patterned himself after any player.
“I just try to be my own self,” he said.
Spinks will compete in a summer league in Shreveport for a college league team for the second straight year.
“That also gives me a chance to get some at-bats,” he said. “But the main thing is keeping my arm and body in shape.”
Spinks has been timed at 92 miles per hour on his fastball, throwing 88-90 MPH consistently.
“I still have a lot to work on, but the good thing about being in college is that you can practice every day,” he said.
Co-Lin ended its season at 19-24, 15-13 in conference play.
Meridian pitcher Christian Jones threw a two-hit shutout to eliminate the Wolves 10-0 in five innings in the best-of-three NJCAA Region 23 playoff series.
The Eagles who won game one 8-6 moved on to the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament at Pearl River Community College next week.
Jones allowed just the two hits, struck out six and walked two to pick up the win for Meridian.
Peyton Parker, who played at West Ouachita in West Monroe, absorbed the loss for Co-Lin.
Spinks said he is going in with an even more positive attitude for his sophomore season.
“I really didn’t know what to expect last year, but I’m going in with the mindset of being better this season, being more of a later and being consistent,” he said. “I’m going to work harder on getting ahead on the count.”
And he hopes to continue his playing career after his sophomore season.
“I have had a couple of schools call me, so that’s enough motivation right there,” Spinks said. “I’m excited about what next season can bring.”
