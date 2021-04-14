BOONEVILLE – The Northeast Tigers and the Co-Lin Wolves split a doubleheader in MACCC action this afternoon. Northeast took the opener 10-2 in as they run ruled the Wolves in seven innings. The Wolves bounced back to take a 14-5 win in game 2.
GAME 1
The Tigers got two runs in the first, three runs in the second and five runs in the sixth highlighted by a grand slam by Jacob Compton.
Co-Lin got on the board in the top of the second inning. Ben White (Natchez/Cathedral High School) was hit by a pitch. Hunter Estes (Purvis/Lamar Christian) followed with a single. Beau Coumbe’s (Utica/Central Hinds Academy) RBI single
The Wolves other run came in the top of the sixth. Peyton Parker (West Monroe, LA/West Ouachita High School) led off the inning with a double to left field. Kenner Bizot (Wesson/Wesson High School) singled to center allowing Parker to score.
Caleb Rutledge (Calhoun, LA/West Ouachita High School) took the loss for the Wolves. He allowed eight runs (five earned) on six hits and walked two in 5.2 innings. Also seeing action on the mound Sevante Quinn (Brookhaven/Brookhaven High School). Quinn allowed two earned runs on one hit, struck out one and walked one.
The Wolves pounded out 16 hits on their way to a 14-5 win over the Tigers. Co-Lin jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Peyton Parker’s solo home run. They added two more runs in the top of the second. Freeman’s ground ball to left allowed White to score. Tom Biggs (Columbia, LA/West Ouachita High School) doubled scoring Estes and Freeman to give the Wolves a 4-0 lead.
Bizot led off the third inning with a solo home run that increased the Co-Lin lead to 5-0.
Jacob Spinks of Monterey earned the win for Co-Lin. He pitched six innings allowing five earned runs on four hits, struck out eight and walked five. Tucker Jones (Pearl/Pearl High School) relieved Spinks in the seventh.
allowing one walk.
Cole Phillips took the loss for Northeast. He gave up four earned runs on six hits, struck out three and walked two. Five other Tigers saw action on the mound including Bryan Seaman, Weston Fuller, Hayden Murray, Caleb Huggins and Aiden Foeller.
Biggs was 4-for-5 for the Wolves with three doubles and a single for three RBIs. Harkins was also 4-for-5 with four singles. Bizot was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and a single for two RBIs. Parker and Estes also had multiple hits. Also collecting a hit was Freeman.
Connor Davis led Northeast with a double and a single. Wesatherbee homered and Berry singled.
