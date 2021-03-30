Former Monterey High standout Jacob Spinks picked up his third win as Copiah-Lincoln defeated Mississippi Delta 12-8 Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader.
An eight-run fourth inning propelled the Wolves to the win, Colton Womack of Amite School Center drew a lead-off walk. Hunter Estes (Purvis/Lamar Christian) and Harkins hit back-to-back singles to load the bases.
Peyton Parker (West Monroe, LA/West Ouachita High School) doubled scoring Womack and Estes tying the game at 5-all.
Biggs singled to center to plate Harkins giving the Wolves a 6-5 lead.
Marquez Hudson (Monticello/Lawrence County High School) sent a blast over the left field wall for a three-run home run and put the Wolves up 9-5.
But the Wolves weren’t done. Bizot and White drew walks. Freeman hit into a fielder’s choice. Bizot scored on a wild pitch.
Womack’s ground out plated Freeman to give the Wolves a 11-5 lead.
Spinks picked up the win for the Wolves giving up seven earned runs on eight hits, struck out five and walked two in five innings.
Micah Parker (Kosciusko/Kosciusko High School relieved Spinks in the sixth.
He allowed one run on two hits, struck out one and walked none in two innings of work.
