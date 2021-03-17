Monterey native Jacob Spinks pitched a complete game in Copiah-Lincoln’s 4-3 win over Holmes Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader in Goodman, Ms.
Jordan Spinks struck out 11 batters.
Hunter Estes’ RBI single to left field in the top of the fifth inning broke the 3-3 tie and gave the Wolves the 4-3 win.
Co-Lin took the early 3-1 lead after two innings. In the top of the first
Harkins and Parker drew walks and Biggs singled to load the bases. A balk by the Bulldog starter Hayden Bosarge led to the Wolves first run.
In the top of the second, Harkins doubled to score White who singled. Parker singled to score Harkins giving Co-Lin a 3-0 lead.
Holmes scored in the bottom of the second inning on a Cole Drake solo home run.
The Bulldogs tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a Co-Lin error and a passed ball.
Sprinks threw the complete game allowing one earned run on four hits, striking out 11 and walking two.
Spinks is 2-2 on the season with 31 strikeouts and 15 walks.
