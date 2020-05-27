Unlike most parish spring sport athletes, Monterey senior Jacob Spinks did not see his sports career end with the coronavirus.
But that doesn’t make the Copiah-Lincoln baseball signee regret missing the last of his final season any easier.
“It’s tough,” Spinks said.”I was upset about it, but I realized there was nothing I could do. I just had to get ready for what’s next.”
Monterey was 3-4 when play was stopped because of Covid-19. Two of the Wolves’ losses were to Adams County Christian School and Cathedral.
Spinks was 2-0 on the season, allowing one earned run with 36 strikeouts and nine walks.
He was also hitting .400 with a .650 on-base percentage.
The Wolves were scheduled to play Marksville on March 17 when everything was shut down.
“I’ve always looked at the positive side of everything, so I was still hoping for the best,” Spinks said. “But when the quarantine started and remained for a few more days I realized it was going to be over. That’s when it hit me. It was upsetting.”
Monterey was coming off a 10-2 win over Harrisonburg and 15-9 loss to a good Family Community Christian School team.
“We would look real good at times, and at other times it was obvious we had a lot to work on,” Spinks said. “But I really think we were coming around.”
Monterey went 8-12 last year, falling to Bell City 10-2 in the first round of the Class B playoffs.
“This was the year I kept pointing to,” said Monterey head coach Patrick Wells.
And Spinks was a big reason for that.
“Jacob’s velocity was getter better and better,” Wells said. “I would have loved to have seen him in the playoffs. Barring injuries, I think we would have done well.”
Wells said Spinks is fortunate to continue playing.
“He’s got the frame (6-foot-2, 215) everybody wants,” Wells said. “If he stays with it and continues working hard than anything is possible.”
Spinks. fastball was timed at 86-to-90 miles per hour last year.
“I do wonder how we would have done in district and in the playoffs,” Spinks said. “This was the best Monterey team I had been on. We just needed some consistency.”
Spinks attended Delta Charter School his seventh grade year through his freshman year before transferring to Monterey.
“It was just best for me and my family,” Spinks said.
Spinks was impressed with Co-Lin on his first visit,
“I attended a camp there in January and they kept in touch and then watched me play a couple of times this past summer,” Spinks said.
Spinks, who is planning to major in Kineosology, said Co-Lin is looking at him as a pitcher and infielder.
Spinks was also recruited by McNeese State and LSU-Eunice.
“I like the environment at Co-Lin,” Spinks said. “And they have produced some good players.”
Spinks said he never really patterned himself after any player.
“I just try to be my own self,” he said.
Spinks said he loves pitching, but also likes hitting.
“When I’m pitching I can be more in control of the game,” he said.
Spinks will compete in a summer league in Shreveport beginning June 12 which is made up of high school graduates and college players.
“It will be fun to be able to compete again,” he said. “It’s disappointing missing out on the last of school and baseball. But it really helped having Co-Lin to fall back on. I’m going to continue working on my consistency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.