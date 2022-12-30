Georgia Mississippi St Football

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) gets a lift from offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

The bowl season began Friday (Dec. 16) with the Bahamas Bowl, and now we’re into the home stretch, including the college football semifinals on Saturday. We here at Bayou Bets decided to have a little fun with our second annual Bowl Pick ’Em, which offers no prizes whatsoever, but plenty of bragging rights.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.