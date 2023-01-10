The 2022-23 college football season wrapped up with Georgia's 65-7 rout of TCU on Monday night to give the Bulldogs the sport's first back-to-back championships since Alabama did it after the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
We already have odds for next year's national championship, and if they're any indication, Georgia has a chance to do something truly historic: Win a third consecutive title, something not done since Minnesota in 1934-36, never in the national championship game era.
But the Bulldogs are +325 to win it all again at Caesars Sportsbook. They're followed by more usual suspects: Alabama at +550 and Ohio State, which nearly knocked off Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals this season, at +650.
After that, it gets a little more varied. USC, which will return Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams and was one game away from the playoffs this season, is the fourth team listed at +1000.
Then, both at +1400, come Michigan and LSU. The Wolverines have been in the CFP the past two seasons, but coach Jim Harbaugh is flirting with NFL jobs.
Then there are the Tigers. LSU surprised in its first year under coach Brian Kelly, wasting no time with a transition in going 10-4 and winning the SEC East division and the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers return quarterback Jayden Daniels, breakout defensive star Harold Perkins as well as several other key contributors.
The +1400 odds imply LSU has a 6.67% chance to win next year's national title.
Next year will be the final year of a four-team College Football Playoff; it expands to 12 teams following the 2024 season. Next year's semifinals will be played at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., with the national championship game slated for NRG Stadium in Houston.
After Michigan and LSU comes a trio at +1800, including the Tigers' opening opponent — Florida State, which will meet LSU in Orlando on Sept. 3. Also at +1800 are Clemson and Texas. Each of the past 12 national champions have odds of +1800 or better.
Notre Dame is given 20-to-1 odds, followed by Penn State and Tennessee at +2200 and Oregon at +2500. This year's runner-up, TCU, is at +4000 along with Oklahoma and Utah.
As for the Heisman Trophy, Williams is the favorite to repeat at +550, followed by a bunch of other quarterbacks, starting with North Carolina's Drake Maye and Florida State's Jordan Travis (+1000) and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. (+1200). There are four more QBs at +1600: Oregon's Bo Nix; Kyle McCord, who is expected to start at Ohio State; Sam Hartman, who transferred from Wake Forest to Notre Dame this month; and LSU's Daniels, who announced he's returning for his senior season.
Of course, plenty of offseason remains, with the transfer portal still open in January and coaching changes still possible, followed by another opportunity for transfers after spring football. The odds will continue to shift throughout the offseason until preseason camp opens in late July or early August.
2023-24 CFP championship odds
(From Caesars Sportsbook as of Jan. 10; 300-to-1 and below)
Georgia +325
Alabama +550
Ohio State +650
USC +1000
LSU +1400
Michigan +1400
Clemson +1800
Florida State +1800
Texas +1800
Notre Dame +2000
Penn State +2200
Tennessee +2200
Oregon +2500
Oklahoma +4000
TCU +4000
Utah +4000
Ole Miss +5000
Washington +5000
Auburn +6000
Oregon State +6000
Texas A&M +6000
Wisconsin +6000
Kansas State +8000
Arkansas +10000
Iowa +10000
Kentucky +10000
North Carolina +10000
Oklahoma State +10000
South Carolina +10000
UCLA +10000
Florida +15000
Minnesota +15000
Mississippi State +15000
Texas Tech +15000
Baylor +20000
BYU +20000
Illinois +20000
Miami +20000
Nebraska +20000
Pittsburgh +20000
Tulane +20000
Arizona +30000
Colorado +30000
Duke +30000
Iowa State +30000
Kansas +30000
Louisville +30000
Maryland +30000
Michigan State +30000
Missouri +30000
North Carolina State +30000
Northwestern +30000
Purdue +30000
South Alabama +30000
Stanford +30000
Troy +30000
Virginia Tech +30000
Wake Forest +30000
Washington State +30000
West Virginia +30000
