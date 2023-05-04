Falcons Robinson Football

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot, from left, first round draft pick Bijan Robinson and head coach Arthur Smith pose for a photo before an NFL football press conference at the team's training facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., on Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

 Ben Gray

The 2023 NFL Draft was exciting from a fantasy football perspective considering several quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends were drafted early.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.