New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Our advice? If you like something, play it now, because almost all – if not all – of these lines will change before the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2023 NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Detroit (+7; ML +228) at Kansas City (-285; O/U 54), 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Tennessee (+3.5; ML +150) at New Orleans (-178; O/U 42), noon
Houston (+9; ML +335) at Baltimore (-440; O/U 45), noon
Jacksonville (-3.5; ML -195) at Indianapolis (+162; O/U 43.5), noon
Cincinnati (-2.5; ML -135) at Cleveland (+115; O/U 47.5), noon
San Francisco (-3; ML -140) at Pittsburgh (+118; O/U 41.5), noon
Carolina (+3; ML +130) at Atlanta (-155; O/U 43), noon
Arizona (+6; ML +196) at Washington (-240; O/U 41), noon
Tampa Bay (+7; ML +235) at Minnesota (-292; O/U 45.5), noon
Green Bay (+2.5; ML +118) at Chicago (-140; O/U 45), 3:25 p.m.
LA Rams (+5.5; ML +185) at Seattle (-225; O/U 47), 3:25 p.m.
Las Vegas (+3; ML +143) at Denver (-170; O/U 44.5), 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia (-5; ML -210) at New England (+175; O/U 46), 3:25 p.m.
Miami (+2.5; ML +118) at LA Chargers (-140; O/U 50), 3:25 p.m.
Dallas (-3; ML -145) at NY Giants (+122; O/U 47), 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11
Buffalo (-1; ML -125) at NY Jets (+105; O/U 47), 7:15 p.m.
