APTOPIX Zurich Classic Golf

Xander Schauffele, left, and Patrick Cantlay, right, hold up the trophy after winning the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

It’s far from a major event on the PGA Tour, but the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is certainly unique. It is the only team event throughout the year-long schedule, and it happens at TPC Louisiana in Avondale from Thursday through Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.