The odds to win the 2024 women's college basketball national title are out, and the favorites to win the NCAA championship next year are familiar.
That includes reigning champion LSU, which is the second-favorite at +700, according to odds in the market. The Tigers likely will return double-double machine Angel Reese as well as coach Kim Mulkey, who seeks her fifth national title. LSU will need to replace Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams, who are both entering the WNBA draft, April 10 in New York.
Given the same odds as LSU is the team the Tigers defeated in Sunday's national championship game, Iowa, which is also given +700 odds and also figures to return its star player. Caitlin Clark, who averaged more than 30 points during the NCAA tournament, is ineligible for this year's WNBA draft, so it's possible she and Reese will have another meeting at next year's Final Four in Cleveland.
The favorite is UConn at +500. The Huskies' streak of 14 straight Final Fours ended with an Elite Eight loss this season, but star Paige Bueckers says she'll come back after missing this season with a knee injury suffered in a pickup game.
Also expected to contend for a return to the Final Four is Virginia Tech, whom LSU defeated in the national semifinals. The Hokies are at +750, along with another team the Tigers beat during their tournament run — Utah, which lost 66-63 to LSU in the Sweet 16.
Indiana checks in at +1000, and then we finally get to South Carolina, the 2022 champion and overwhelming favorite for 2023. The Gamecocks, however, will be in reloading mode after losing Aliyah Boston (projected to be the top pick in the WNBA draft) as well as guards Brea Beal and Zia Cooke.
Still, Carolina will be just +1200, along with another NCAA tournament No. 1 seed from this season in Stanford.
Here's the complete list of odds in the market as of Wednesday for the 2024 women's NCAA basketball national championship:
